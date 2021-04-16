John Stamos Shares How He REALLY Feels About The Olsen Twins Refusing To Appear On Fuller House!

Everywhere you look… You won’t find Mary-Kate or Ashley Olsen on Fuller House!

And while that was a big disappointment for Full House fans eager to see all their faves reunite in the Netflix reboot which just aired its last episodes in 2020, John Stamos is finally opening up about how he really felt about that absence!

On Thursday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actor — who portrayed the hunky uncle Jesse Katsopolis on the hit comedy — was asked by two viewers to rate “how surprised” he was when the Olsen’s never made an appearance in the show’s five season run.

Cohen rephrased the question, wondering:

“Were you surprised that the Olsens never made an appearance on the show, or you knew when they said, ‘We’re not doing it,’ that they weren’t doing it?””

The 57-year-old didn’t hesitate to respond. He shared:

“Yeah, that was pretty much it. I mean, you know, we were disappointed, but we understood. I remember Lori [Loughlin] saying to me, ‘They won two or three CFDA [Fashion] Awards.’ That’s like winning two or three Oscars. If you won three Oscars, would you come back and do this? I was like, ‘Eh, maybe not.’”

Awww, just cause it’s a family sitcom doesn’t mean it’s not quality entertainment! But we totally get what Lori was getting at! Perhaps the sisters did have some better ways to use their time. LOLz!

Co-star Candace Cameron Bure also shared with TVLine in December 2019 that the cast and creators of Fuller House never re-invited the twins back to the show after they made it VERY clear they wanted no part in the remake. The Hallmark star told the outlet:

“It was very clear several seasons ago that they did not want to do it.”

Welp, guess that settles it! And the show managed to overcome Michelle’s absence quite well too, even including a few jokes about the former co-stars from time to time, so we suppose not all was lost! But alas, fans ultimately had to say goodbye to the whole fam for good when the series ended in June.

On that second farewell to his beloved character, Stamos described what it was like to learn the show was coming to a close again, saying:

“When we did the original series, we got canceled, and we knew like a week before, and we were just doing a regular last show. We never did the final show. So it was pretty emotional.”

At least the close-knit cast got to have a final, bittersweet goodbye on the streamer! Much better than getting canceled with no warning!! Watch the full clip (below) to hear what it was like filming an emotional end to Fuller House while simultaneous tackling a new role for his Disney+ series, Big Shot.

