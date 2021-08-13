Why Ashley Tisdale Will NEVER Return To High School Musical

Ashley Tisdale has graduated from the High School Musical franchise — and she’s not looking back!

When asked if she would be interested in reprising her role if another HSM sequel comes along, the former Disney star said she doesn’t think she could ever play the iconic character again. Why? Because she’s simply outgrown her!

On Tuesday, the actress told Entertainment Tonight:

“I just feel like I wouldn’t be able to really do that again and give it justice.”

As fans know, Tisdale played the fan favorite in 2006’s High School Musical, its two sequels, and in her own 2011 spinoff film Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure.

But as far as the actress is concerned, Sharpay’s fabulous adventure has come to an end. She shared:

“I think at that moment in time, I was very unaware of myself and my surroundings, and I feel like that’s a big part of Sharpay. She is just not really aware, and so as I grew up and became more aware, I think that it’s just something that it wouldn’t be the same.”

The New Jersey native went on to explain that she’s afraid to step into the role again and not life up to fans’ expectations, adding:

“It’s so good, and it’s like, for me, I would hate to ruin something that is perfect for that moment, and yeah, I don’t think I could go back to it.”

Fair enough!

While Tisdale may be done with Sharpay forever, she’s still close with some of her co-stars from the Disney Channel Original Movie. In fact, the new momma had a reunion with Vanessa Hudgens back in May, where she introduced the fellow actress to her 5-month-old baby Jupiter, who she shares with husband Christopher French.

The 36-year-old shared photos of their first meeting on her Instagram Story at the time, writing in the caption:

“Literally Jupiter opened her arms like hold me the minute she met Ness. It warmed my heart.”

While speaking to Access in June, the starlet said her daughter and the Princess Switch star bonded right away, noting:

“She just fell in love with Vanessa. I think she just knew how important she was to me because she reached out her arms to her.”

We guess Ashley’s too busy adulting right now to play such an immature character — but maybe one day she’ll change her tune!

