Hilary Duff Hosts Cutest Music Class Ever With Mandy Moore, Ashley Tisdale, & Meghan Trainor’s Babies!

Hilary Duff hosted a music class for some famous friends and their babies! We’re talking some big names! The Lizzie McGuire alum and her 3-month-old baby Mae were joined by Ashley Tisdale and her 3-month-old daughter Jupiter, Mandy Moore and her 5-month-old son August, Meghan Trainor and her 5-month-old son Riley, as well as food blogger Gaby Dalkin’s 6-month-old and makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher‘s 4-month-old daughter, both named Poppy.

The fun event saw the mommas and their tiny tots making new friends while jamming to music! The six babies spent most of the event sitting around a colorful blanket as they learned to sing — check out the ADORABLE snapshots (below)!

The High School Musical alum couldn’t stop gushing about the jam session on her Instagram Story, adding photos from Jupiter’s “First Music class,” as well as her mini-me “trying to sing.” So sweet! See Ashley’s post:

Looks like it was the most fun playdate ever! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Hilary Duff/Ashley Tisdale/Instagram]