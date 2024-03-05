Ashley Tisdale's HILARIOUS Story Of How Her Toddler Accidentally Learned The F Word!

Ashley Tisdale‘s daughter learned a new word — and it ain’t a good one!

In an interview with People published on Sunday, the 38-year-old actress recalled the funny time her nanny accidentally taught her 2-year-old Jupiter Iris a swear word. She explained in the interview that she was given the parody children’s book titled Go The F**k To Sleep as a gift, and somehow it ended up amongst her little girl’s bedtime storybooks! Oh no!

Related: Farrah Abraham Got Daughter TONGUE & BACK Piercings For 15th Birthday!

She explained:

“My nanny read it to her [without knowing].”

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum tried to right the situation by removing the swear in her reading, but it proved too late:

“And then I grabbed it one night until I realized what it was, so I just kept on reading, ‘Go to sleep’. She goes, ‘No, mama, no. It’s go the f**k to sleep.’ I was like, ‘What the heck?'”

LOLz!!

The nanny later explained to the momma of one that Jupiter had told her it was a book her daddy, Christopher French, had read to her once. Way to throw dad under the bus! Ha!

Luckily for the actress and her hubby, though, the toddler’s fascination with the F bomb didn’t last long. The High School Musical star told the outlet:

“She has not said it since, but we were dying laughing.”

Kids truly do say the darndest things! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Ashley Tisdale/Instagram]