Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale Shocks High School Musical Fans Revealing Her Real Age In New TikTok!

Ashley Tisdale Shocks High School Musical Fans Revealing Her Real Age In New TikTok!

High School Musical fans are in disbelief over what they just found out about Ashley Tisdale!!

As you may know, the actress starred in the beloved Disney Channel movie franchise from 2006 until 2008 as Sharpay Evans before reprising the role in 2011 for Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure. She also worked on other shows for the network at the time, including The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

During these projects, Ashley was in her early 20s. And it has been nearly two decades since the films! Yeah, really! That makes Ashley 39, almost 40, something fans didn’t realize until a video she posted this week! On Tuesday, the Frenshe owner posted a video to TikTok of herself using a filter to make it look like she had wrinkles and bags under her eyes. She wrote over the clip:

“How I thought I’d look at 40 vs how I actually look.”

The video then cuts to show her real complexion, which is flawless! Her skin is smooth and wrinkle-free! Ashley looks great! As she put it in the caption, she is “almost 40 and still feeling 25.” Watch (below):

@ashleytisdale

Almost 40 and still feeling 25 ????????‍♀️

♬ original sound – MuchMusic

WOW!

Social media users took to the comments to express their shock over her age, writing:

“Sharpay Evans will never age.”

“FOURTY? Girl you were just in high school musical yesterday ???”

“You are still 25 to me. Because if you’re 25, I’m still 15. I am not entering my 30s, no sorry.”

“OUR QUEEN NEVER AGEDS  !!!!!”

“40s are the new 30s”

“40??? Ain’t no way”

“YOU DIDN’T AGE A DAMN DAY.”

“40!!! you literally haven’t aged”

Ashley isn’t 40 yet, not until July 2. However, there is no doubt she is walking into her birthday looking and feeling fabulous! What are YOUR reactions to the reveal, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via DisneyMusicVEVO/YouTube, Ashley Tisdale/Instagram]

Apr 24, 2025 11:00am PDT

