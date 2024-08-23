YouTuber Aspyn Ovard Breaks Silence On Divorce From Parker Ferris -- Which She Announced On Same Day As Birth Of Their Child!

Aspyn Ovard is setting the record straight!

It’s been months since the YouTube star shockingly filed for divorce from her husband Parker Ferris on the same day she announced the birth of their third child. That all went down in April, and she’s yet to speak out about the breakup — until now! While it doesn’t sound like the content creator is ready to spill any tea about their separation yet, she did want to “soft launch” the split on her socials!

Related: Ashanti & Nelly Welcome Their First Child — Birth Details HERE!

Taking to TikTok on Thursday, the 28-year-old leaned into the new “demure” trend to break the news. And she said this while holding her newborn baby:

“You see how I don’t talk about my divorce online? Very demure, very mindful.”

LOLz!!! She added:

“You see how I considered my children and how it would affect them to have their family’s personal information shared all over the internet? Very smart, very good mom.”

She went on to blast the media for reporting on her divorce filing before she chose to share the news publicly, and while she was caring for her “premature baby who was in the NICU.” Annoyed, she insisted that she’ll “continue to stay unbothered and not share anything to protect my peace. Very demure. Very mindful. Very cutesy. Very peaceful.” Amen!!!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Aspyn and Parker had been married since 2015 and share daughters Cove, 4, Lola, 2, and their newborn. Despite the split, they’ve continued to post content together throughout the divorce.

Just over two weeks after the April filing, the co-parents were granted a motion to halt their divorce proceedings. The motion for stay was granted “pending the outcome of settlement negotiations,” court docs obtained by E! News stated. So, it seems like they’re really prioritizing their young kids amid this breakup and trying to avoid drama. Love to see it.

Thoughts?! Share ’em (below)!

[Image via Aspyn Ovard/TikTok/Instagram]