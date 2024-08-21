Got A Tip?

Ashanti

Ashanti & Nelly Welcome Their First Child -- Birth Details HERE!

Ashanti & Nelly Welcome Their First Child!

Ashanti and Nelly have a new baby boy!

On Instagram Wednesday, the 43-year-old singer surprised fans by revealing she is postpartum! Yep, there’s a new little one in the picture!!! And she announced it through a post where she was talking about her Frida Mom postpartum underwear. She captioned a fourth trimester selfie with:

“Funny how life’s plans aren’t… always on time… lol. I’ve been waiting to be a mom for a long time now but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings! This is what postpartum looks like I’m loving these super cozy @fridamom shorts! I’m so proud of my body for giving me my baby, baby, baby, baby, baby.”

Aww! Sounds like it wasn’t just a surprise for all of us — but the new parents, too!

In the carousel, she also posted a video showing off her stomach, where she said she’s a month postpartum:

“Four weeks postpartum. You have no idea what this body can do.”

See the post (below):

A statement made by a rep to People on Wednesday dropped the baby’s birthdate, too — and his adorable name:

“Ashanti and Nelly welcomed their baby boy, Kareem Kenkaide Hayes, on July 18, 2024. The proud and happy parents are so in love with KK!”

Love it!!

HUGE congratulations to Ashanti and Nelly! We wish them and their new little one a lifetime of love and happiness.

[Image via Ashanti/Instagram]

Aug 21, 2024 15:14pm PDT

