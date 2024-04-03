YouTuber Aspyn Ovard Files For Divorce On SAME DAY She Announces Birth Of Baby #3!

YouTube star Aspyn Ovard filed for divorce… on the same day she announced birth of third child!

On Monday, the 27-year-old social media star filed for divorce from Parker Ferris, her husband of eight years, according to documents obtained by People. Unfortunately, the docs, filed in Salt Lake City, Utah, apparently don’t reveal too many intimate deets about what went wrong in the marriage. We’ll have to wait and see if Aspyn opens up on her extremely popular YT channel or social media about it.

Related: Dean McDermott Speaks For First Time Since Tori Spelling Filed For Divorce

Innerestingly though, the very same day she filed she also announced the birth of their third child on Instagram and TikTok, revealing in a video:

“Sweet baby was ready to be born i guess “

In a caption on the video, she included song lyrics, “just trust me you’ll be fine,” from Djo’s End of Beginning, which played in the background. The baby girl, whose name has not been announced, was born early at 34 weeks and had to spend time in the NICU. It’s unclear when exactly she was born, but the momma announced she’d hit the 34-week mark late last month, so it was fairly recent.

See the announcement (below):

@aspynovard sweet baby was ready to be born i guess ???????? ♬ End of Beginning – Djo

In another video before the birth, the content creator’s husband was spotted pointing at her stomach and joking while mouthing the viral sound, “my friend’s in there.” You never would’ve guessed they were in the middle of (or about to start) a separation — look:

As you can see, Parker was notably wearing his wedding ring — but his wife wasn’t (though she was already in the hospital at this point, so that could’ve just been because of the delivery).

Meanwhile, in another video shared on Tuesday, Aspyn told her followers the birth was unexpected — as she arrived early at just 34 weeks, elaborating:

“My brain is just not processing what’s happening. She’s in the NICU right now, she’s doing really well, but she’s super early so she’s going to be there for a minute.”

@aspynovard me being confused about how i just had a baby for a minute straight ♬ original sound – aspynovard

What a peculiar time to file for divorce! We wonder what happened?!? Aspyn and Parker have been married since 2015 (tying the knot when they were just 19 and 20, respectively). They also share two other kids, Cove, 4, and Lola, 2, so splitting up is certainly not ideal, especially not now. So far, neither star has opened up about the split publicly.

Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Aspyn Ovard/Instagram]