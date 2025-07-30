Influencer Says She's Not Happy With Her Nose Job! Oh No!

Australian influencer Indy Clinton got a nose job… and she HATES it.

The 28-year-old social media star is well-known over on TikTok for showing off her chaotic family life to her more than 2 million followers on the platform. In case you don’t know who she is, Indy likes to overshare her funny and relatable family alongside hubby Ed and their two young kids. But something went wrong recently when she debuted a new nose job… and just admitted she has serious misgivings about it! Uh-oh!

So, let’s go back to the start. A few months ago, Indy popped up on TikTok with a pretty funny “nose reveal” video, which you can see (below):

Hilarious, right?! Well… yeah. Until we fast-forward to Friday, at least.

On that day, Indy took to TikTok with a new video explaining that she actually doesn’t dig the nose job after all! And not only that, but she knows fans have been talking about it in the comments! She started the vid by saying:

“I’ve been wanting to get this off my chest. Everyone else seems to be talking about it but me.”

In the vid, she mentioned numerous times how she “looked better before” undergoing the rhinoplasty earlier this year. Oof!

For context, she chose to do it in the first place earlier this year after she was hit in the face by a surfboard back in 2020. Which, uh, ouch! She lived with that injury for a while, but eventually decided to go under the knife. So, she asked a surgeon for what she called “minor, minor tweaks” to her “Mediterranean nose” that she said reflected her Italian background. The only problem is, well, that ain’t what happened!

She said:

“When I went under, that was agreed on. Does it look like I’ve had minor tweaks?”

She said it’s her “wish” to be able to go back to her old nose, before adding:

“I didn’t choose this. I didn’t lie to you … It’s just the way the cookie crumbles.”

She also dropped this caption on Friday’s video, too:

“do I regret it? no. do I wish I had my old nose back? yes. i’m thinking of it like abstract art lol onwards and upwards”

Damn. Ch-ch-check out the video for yourself (below):

@indyclinton do I regret it? no do I wish I had my old nose back? yes i’m thinking of it like abstract art lol onwards and upwards | ad @nudebynature ♬ original sound – indyclinton

Yikes!

In the comments, fans rushed to her defense, as you can see (below). One even said Indy ought to sue her surgeon over the botched work:

“Oh girl I loved your nose way better before!” “Aww this makes me so sad. She was so beatiful [sic].” “You look so different, I didn’t even recognize you” “Girl you need to sue that surgeon for malpractice”

And in a super cryptic reply to that, Clinton did allude to the fact that she can “take it further,” before adding:

“Hence why I only touched on [the] subject.”

Whoa…

BTW, if you want to see some of her pre-nose job vids, take a look at these clips posted last year (below):

@indyclinton I need to know how to overcome flying anxiety please give me all your tips. also, the president of fiji ???? ♬ original sound – indyclinton

