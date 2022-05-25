Austin Butler Was Hospitalized & Bedridden For A Week Immediately After Filming Elvis!! WHAT?!

Austin Butler is about to step into the spotlight of Baz Luhrmann’s highly-anticipated music biopic of Elvis Presley — and it sounds like he really gave it his all for filming! Seriously, he was so depleted by the end of making Elvis, he landed in the hospital!

After nearly three years of studying the life of the performer to step into the iconic role, Austin revealed in a new interview with GQ Magazine on Wednesday that he was sent to the hospital and diagnosed with a virus just one day after he wrapped on the movie. The virus, which simulated appendicitis, then left him bedridden for a whole week! WHAT?

Acknowledging that he had poured all of his energy into the production of the film, the 30-year-old explained:

“The next day [after filming wrapped in March 2021] I woke up at four in the morning with excruciating pain, and I was rushed to hospital.”

Oh, no! While he didn’t provide any more details about his illness, he’s thankfully doing much better now. Interestingly, he credits the conclusion of the film — and therefore all his hard work to get the role right — for the medical issue, adding:

“My body just started shutting down the day after I finished Elvis.”

Wow! That’s wild! We’re glad he’s okay!

The Shannara Chronicles alum began production for the project back in July 2019 when he was cast after singing a haunting rendition of Unchained Melody for director Luhrmann. The coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench in the filming plans when they had to shut down for safety after co-star Tom Hanks was hospitalized with COVID-19. Rather than hunker down at home in Los Angeles, Austin decided to stay in Australia and continue to research the singer. QG reported:

“The producers were ready to whisk Butler home to Los Angeles, but he decided to stay put and hole up and use the break to dig even deeper into his character. He basically turned his apartment into a detective scene, à la Charlie in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia unearthing a vast mail-room conspiracy.”

Hah! The research paid off, the Switched At Birth alum noted:

“Just images of Elvis everywhere, from every time period. I think the film would have been very different if we had started shooting at that point, and I’m grateful I had the time to let myself marinate.”

No wonder he was worn down afterward, though!

Throughout the production process, he was also able to meet with Elvis’ ex-wife Priscilla Presley, of whom he recalled:

“She looked like an angel.”

Aw! He continued:

“I walked down the hall with Baz afterwards with tears in my eyes.”

Priscilla along with daughter Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter Riley Keough have all been very supportive of the film’s depiction of the late musician and the actor’s performance, so we’re sure it was extra special to get to make that personal connection with them, as well! Ch-ch-check out a new trailer for the film, premiering June 24, and get a look at all the work that caused Austin’s body to nearly shut down (below)!

Wow! Looks like an intense movie to make! Reactions?! Can you believe he ended up in the hospital? Sound OFF (below)!

