Australian Bachelorette Star Charlie Newling Dies At 36 After Car Plunges Off Cliff

A former Bachelorette star has died a tragic death — just weeks after welcoming his second child! Oh no…

Charlie Newling, who was on Ali Oetjen‘s season of the Australian version of the reality show in 2018, died over the weekend after his car fell off a cliff! Yikes! Per DailyMail.com, the incident happened in Dover Heights, a suburb of Sydney, at around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities were contacted by locals who found the car on fire at the bottom of a 70-meter cliff at Raleigh Reserve, and police and ambulance workers quickly arrived at the scene. Unfortunately, the reality star could not be saved.

A New South Wales police spokesperson told news.com.au that a coroner’s report is being prepared. Police are not handling the accident as suspicious.

If you don’t know, Charlie, who was working as a builder, had a very troublesome past. On the dating series, he began as a frontrunner but was ultimately kicked off after refusing to introduce Ali to his family until they were “exclusive.”

He kept himself in the headlines, though, via a string of problematic behaviors. Days after leaving the show, he was filmed getting wrestled to the ground outside a pub by bouncers. In 2021, the Aussie was also charged with a drunk-driving offense. Last year, he was given a 13-month prison sentence to be served in the community for threatening to torture and kill his stepfather. During the court hearings, it was claimed he had alcohol abuse problems and had experienced trauma as a child.

Charlie leaves behind a newborn daughter (reportedly born two months ago) whom he shared with his partner Kristal Taylor. He was also dad to a 13-year-old son from a previous relationship. We are thinking of them and all his loved ones during this devastating time.

[Image via Bachelor Nation/YouTube]