Avril Lavigne just released a new song that’s…. one of the best of her career!!!

I’m A Mess is a POWER ballad with guitars!

This rocks!!!!!!!!

This is exquisite!

Relatable lyrics. Beautiful melodies.

This reminds us of I’m With You, a classic.

Check out the tune – featuring YUNGBLUD – above!

