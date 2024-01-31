Avril Lavigne Spotted With A New Man -- A Legit Sk8r Boi!

He was a boy, she was a girl…

It seems like Avril Lavigne is moving on after her breakup with Tyga — or at the very least is partying with some new friends! On Monday, according to TMZ, the punk rock princess was spotted out and about at Catch Steak in El Lay for a low-key dinner with TikTok country music star Nate Smith. An unlikely pair, or it seems like that before you find out he’s a real sk8r boi, and even taught the 39-year-old a few new tricks!

After their fancy dinner, the pair got up to some shenanigans more suited for the backroads, as they took a ride around the city in a big truck while sharing drinks in the back. At one point their chauffeur stopped for some gas, so Avril and Nate hopped out of the Ford and put their skateboards on the pavement to try and do some rolling — something that did NOT pan out how they planned due to all the drinks. LOLz!!

Ch-ch-check out their wild night (below):

Avril Lavigne sale a patinar con el cantante country de TikTok Nate Smith | ???????? https://t.co/MzL3tvpJDq — TMZ en Español (@TMZenEspanol) January 30, 2024

An insider for the outlet insist these two, despite their great chemistry, are just pals, however! At least for right now. We mean, they claim the get together was for nothing but chatting about business — ergo, there might be some punk rock-country collabs in the future. But things got a bit rowdy for a business dinner, wouldn’t U agree?? We’ll have to keep our eyes on these two…

