Avril Lavigne Actually Responds To THAT Insane Conspiracy Theory About Her!

Avril Lavigne is addressing THOSE wild rumors.

The Sk8r Boi singer stopped by the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday and actually responded to the viral conspiracy theory that the REAL Avril died years ago and was replaced with lookalike Melissa Vandella!

If you haven’t heard this theory, it’s been circulating out the net since the early 2000s — AFTER her 2003 debut album Let Go. Following its release, conspiracy theorists noticed that Avril — or who they think is posing as Avril — switched up her look, debuting blonde hair and a new style.

You can read all about the theory HERE. And now, on Call Her Daddy, the 39-year-old finally addressed things once and for all. She told host Alex Cooper, “there is a conspiracy theory that I’m not me,” before firmly adding:

“Obviously, I am me. It’s so dumb.”

Dumb as it may be, Avril does take it as a compliment about her aging process:

“It’s just funny to me. On one end, everyone’s like, ‘You look the exact same. You haven’t aged a day.’ But then other people are like, there’s a conspiracy theory that I’m not me.”

HA! She does look pretty great!

She added that her conspiracy theory “could be worse” and that it’s not “negative” or creepy. Listen to the full podcast episode (below):

