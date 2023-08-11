Avril Lavigne Talks About Love Being 'Messy' After Leaving Mod Sun For Tyga!

Avril Lavigne is opening up about her love life!

It’s been one hell of a romantic whirlwind this year regarding the princess of pop-punk and her endeavors! First, she was engaged to musician Mod Sun in March of 2022, but less than a year later she allegedly blindsided him by calling off the wedding in February 2023! She had been caught up in some serious rumors with Tyga after being spotted several times with rapper, and since then they’ve seemingly called it quits, too — or, maybe not??…

The 38-year-old singer is finally breaking her silence on what’s been up with her love life, though, after keeping her lips zipped about the entire situation. While doing an interview for her recent cover on Grazia Bulgaria, the Sk8r Boi musician was asked about her love life — and she gave a pretty cryptic response:

“Honestly, I’m a romantic and I love everything that comes with love. It can be beautiful, it can be messy. It can be passionate, anger can intervene, there can be ups, there can be downs. But to some extent it defines us as people.”

Well, there’s definitely been some ups and downs as of late! Mod Sun said he suffered some “heartbreak” over their engagement coming to an end — but as far as Avril?? Apparently she finds “humor” in all of this! When asked if she pays attention to all the news and gossip surrounding her recent loves, she said:

“I guess I never am. They go hand in hand with work, and I find humor in the situation.”

Um…

The outlet also asked the Complicated songstress about THAT Paris Fashion Week, in which she was spotted kissing the Taste rapper. She seemingly deflected the answers we were all wanting, though, by answering in regards to the actual fashion part of the event, rather than the smooching:

“This is going to sound weird, but I’m excited to keep seeing these. It will be great to work closely with some big designers.”

And as for where she’s at now? Well, she just doesn’t seem to be taking life “too seriously” at the moment:

“Everyone says I look the same. My advice is to be careful with the sun and drink green juice. The truth is that when I started, I was still young and rebellious. A teenager full of energy … 20 years later, I’m still here, but more mature and experienced. I don’t take it too seriously anymore. To answer your question — yes, I have changed, but the change is the reason I am the person I am today.”

Here’s To Never Growing Up, we guess!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

