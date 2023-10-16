Avril Lavigne & Tyga Are 'Totally Done' Following On-Again, Off-Again Fling!

Avril Lavigne and Tyga are over. For real this time!

After a whirlwind on-again, off-again romance — which started in February but hit a small hiccup over the summer when they broke up and got back together — the musicians are “totally done” with the fling after a brief reunion, a source told People on Friday. There’s no word on the exact timeline of things or what went wrong, but considering they haven’t been spotted together since July, we’d say it’s been a while since they split!

As mentioned, reports that the lovebirds broke up surfaced in June after just over three months of them dating. They made a statement the following month while spending the weekend together in Las Vegas before attending a Fourth of July party in matching outfits. There wasn’t much PDA at either event, and sources at the time insisted the Sin City get-together was on a strictly friendly basis. But, c’mon, who was buying that?

Sources also said they were just friends at the start of the year — but then they went and launched a fully-fledged romance! The Sk8er Boi singer even ended her engagement to Mod Sun! So, the summer sightings suggested they were back on, but we guess their chemistry wasn’t strong enough to withstand a long-term relationship! Oof! Quite a quick thing to drop the engagement for, no?!

Reactions? Are you sad things are over between these two?? Let us know (below)!

