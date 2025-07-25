OMG Trump Is About To Pardon Epstein Underage Sex Trafficking Ring Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell!

One person has been brought to justice in this whole Jeffrey Epstein fiasco, just one… and it’s really looking like she’s about to be set free.

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted on sex trafficking charges after numerous women said she recruited them as young girls into Epstein’s cabal — and took sexual advantage of them herself, to boot. She was right next to the top of the whole underage sex trafficking ring, second only to Epstein himself. Is Donald Trump really going to let her go??

It looks like it to us. And here’s why…

Sending Their Best

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche flew down to Florida to meet with Maxwell in prison on Thursday and Friday. This is insane for multiple reasons. First, someone in such a high position would never do this. There are agents and lawyers, there’s a whole protocol. And the Deputy AG who hasn’t been working the case for years isn’t suddenly going to be familiar with it enough overnight to interrogate her.

Another glaring thing here is how Trump has already made VERY clear on social media how much he doesn’t want Epstein to be investigated anymore, how he’d like his supporters to shut up about it. This absolutely feels like political theater, making a big show by sending the Deputy AG down. Trump has been president SIX MONTHS. If he were really interested at all in getting to the truth, he could have had agents conduct extensive interviews with her in that time. (Not to mention he could RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!)

Related: Katie Johnson Says She Was 13 When Trump Tied Her To Bed & Raped Her At Epstein’s Apartment

But if it’s all political theater, why Blanche and not AG Pam Bondi? Well, maybe because in addition to being the Deputy AG, Blanche is also DONALD TRUMP’S CRIMINAL DEFENSE ATTORNEY! Yeah, that’s how this country is being run right now. Like a banana republic. Todd Blanche represented Trump in his fraud trial in NYC last year — the one where he was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to pay off porn star Stormy Daniels.

‘Very Productive’

So what’s going on at these meetings? Ghislaine’s attorney David Oscar Markus told reporters:

“I can confirm that we are in discussions with the government and that Ghislaine will always testify truthfully. We are grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case.”

He said Thursday’s meeting was a “very productive day.” Productive for a woman serving 20 years? Sounds like a pardon — or, more likely, a greatly reduced sentence that sees her back out on the streets. Is Trump really going to free his old pal Ghislaine Maxwell, whom he infamously wished well after she was convicted of underage sex trafficking? Well, if she gives the right answers. That is the implication of these meetings, right?

But what are the right answers? The truth??

What’s REALLY Going On?

You have to ask, what’s more likely? After saying he doesn’t care about it at all and isn’t going to release the files the government already has, Trump is suddenly going to be the MAGA champion and send his personal lawyer down to get the secret info no one has ever gotten before? Or that Maxwell is going to agree to point the finger at a few specific high-profile individuals, probably Bill Clinton, a couple other Democrats? Most importantly, she’d say Trump never had anything to do with underage girls. She’d be ALL-CAPS EXONERATING the President. Pretty easy lie to tell — and then snap! Out of prison!

So a child sex trafficker gets out of prison, Trump gets out of hot water with his base, some of his political rivals look bad… Everyone wins! Except for people who actually care about justice for the crimes of pedophiles…

This may sound like some conspiracy theory insanity, except… there’s really no other way to read the situation!

Trump Says…

We mean, it’s so obvious what they’re doing Trump has already been asked if he’s considering pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell! And he said:

“It’s something I haven’t thought about.”

After a moment, though, he declared:

“I’m allowed to do it! But it’s something I haven’t thought about.”

“I’m allowed to do it.” Y’all, we have been covering this man since before the politics. He always says he doesn’t know, he’s never heard of anything, he hasn’t looked into it. But he braced everyone with that line about having the power. This is absolutely about to happen.

Our money says she testifies before congress, she comes out with her accusations against a few key men, maybe she even does say she’s one of Epstein’s victims… And then after the dust clears, that’s when Trump pardon’s her or commutes her sentence. Wow.

Reporter: “Would you consider a pardon or commutation for Ghislaine Maxwell?” Trump: “It’s something I haven’t thought about. I’m allowed to do it but it’s something I haven’t thought about.” Reporter: “But you wouldn’t rule it out?” pic.twitter.com/V5Er4ZZeoQ — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) July 25, 2025

Will MAGA Back Trump??

Our big question now is… will MAGA fall for this? We’d like to think they won’t. But Trump’s propaganda machine is going to be working overtime on it. Pointing fingers at the Clintons and whomever else, at anyone but Trump. And Newsmax is already laying the groundwork.

Host Greg Kelly actually said on the air Thursday about Ghislaine Maxwell:

“She just might be a victim.”

Wow — “She just might be a victim” ???? As Trump prepares to cut Ghislaine Maxwell a deal to lower her sentence so she helps get him out of this scandal, @NEWSMAX host @gregkellyusa is positioning Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking accomplice as a “victim” There is no bottom pic.twitter.com/tlnJ1aLp87 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 24, 2025

JFC. Ghislaine Maxwell is not a victim. She victimized dozens of underage girls. She lured them, got their guard down because she was a woman. Then gave them to Epstein. Gave them to other men. Had sex with them herself.

Remember all that in the coming days, y’all. Because Trump is taking a big swing with this.

[Image via DOJ/MEGA/WENN.]