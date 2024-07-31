Bachelor Alum Hailey Merkt Dead At 31

Sad news for Bachelor nation…

Hailey Merkt — who competed for Nick Viall’s heart during Season 21 of The Bachelor — has passed away at 31 following a battle with cancer. Her tragic death was announced on her Instagram page Tuesday in a post that read:

“It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a courageous fight for her life. Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness. Her determination, courage, and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets. She will forever be remembered as anything but boring, always hysterically funny, and as someone who lived fully in the present moment. Hailey embraced life with an unmatched zest; her beautiful spirit has touched countless lives.”

The message from her loved ones continued:

“Hailey will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. Her laughter, her love, and her vibrant spirit have left an undeniable mark on our hearts. While we grieve her loss, we find comfort in knowing that her spirit will live on in all the lives she touched. Rest in peace, Hailey. Thank you to everyone who supported Hailey during this difficult journey. We invite you to share your favourite memories of our dear Hailey, whether through a direct message or by posting them. Your stories and moments mean the world.”

So heartbreaking. She was so young. See the post (below):

Since the news of her death, several members of Bachelor Nation took to the comments section to pay tribute to Hailey, including her former co-star Raven Gates, who wrote:

“Oh my gosh!!! I’m so so sad to hear this I was so hoping for her recovery. Rest easy, Hailey you’ll never be forgotten.”

Her pal and co-star Danielle Maltby expressed:

“I count myself so lucky to know your laugh and grateful to have met and loved the realest, warmest, most beautiful soul in the weirdest of places forever grateful for your friendship there and in the real world…. What a force my girl, rest easy so much love to all your people.”

Dominique Alexis added:

“My love, I hope you are in the most beautiful peaceful place. I can’t imagine that I won’t see you again but I’ll cherish every memory together. Love you”

Hailey documented her health journey on social media after being diagnosed with leukemia. In October, the former reality star posted a picture of a “rare moment caught” of her “smiling during treatment.” One month later, she celebrated her 31st birthday, declaring it would not be “the f**king last.” Take a look at the posts (below):

Sadly, she didn’t get her wish. On her GoFundMe page, she shared in April that she was “leukemia free” following a stem cell transplant. But things took a turn for the worse. Following her death, an update from organizer Christopher Bennett revealed her cancer came back six weeks later:

“It is with shattered hearts I convey that our dear darling Hailey passed on Friday, July 26. After the bone marrow transplant had taken, she was told she had nine months to not even think about cancer, but in truth she only had 6 weeks before she got the terrible news that leukemia cells were back and moving fast. Her first reaction was to say, ‘I don’t care about myself anymore, but I can’t bear being the cause of so much pain for the people I love.’”

Ultimately, Christopher said she chose to “live every last minute she had to the fullest” with all her family, friends, and beloved dog by her side:

“I am in awe of her. She had such clarity and independence and grace. She decided she wanted to live every last minute she had to the fullest: being with the people she loved and doing the things she loved, and she loved doing so many simple things. A drink on a patio. Being in the sun. Her family and friends. Her dog, Snuggles. Swimming. An organized cupboard. A checklist of tasks all ticked off. Hanging out in a favourite park. Looking beautiful, with all the creativity that entails. Being beautiful. A beautiful soul.”

He then noted the GoFundMe page will be open until August 10, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the “remaining costs that have overwhelmed Hailey’s mother and family.” Our hearts go out to her loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Hailey.

