Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Minions movie at the theater in GVR. And we dined with our friend JJ Snyder at Hank's steakhouse and capped off the evening with a show by Richard Marx. Our first time seeing him in concert - and it won't be the last! Watch some wonderful highlights from his performance HERE!/hqdefault.jpg" />

Love Line

Bachelor Nation's Madison Prewett Is Engaged!

Bachelor Nation's Madison Prewett Is Engaged!

Wedding bells are ringing!

Bachelor Nation’s Madison Prewett took to Instagram on Monday to reveal a big ol’ rock placed on her finger by Grant Michael Troutt. The new fiancée simply yet adoringly captioned her IG post:

“7.31.22. You were worth the wait.”

Awwwww!

In the pics, Madison looks ready for marriage as she sports a silky, white slip dress that hugs her in all the right places with nails to match, while Bachelor alum Grant sports a fitted, light blue suit and a white button up shirt. The husband-to-be can be seen getting down on one knee on some white sands right on the edge of the ocean’s tide, surrounded by candles that form the shape of a heart. We’re not crying, you are! See all the pics (below):

Related: Love Is Blind‘s Natalie Lee & The Bachelorette‘s Blake Moynes Spark Up Caribbean Romance!

The two became a pair back in December of 2021, but didn’t go public until May of this year when the 26-year-old hard launched him on her social media, writing:

“The past 5 months have been the best and wildest adventure. Full of highs and lows but there’s nobody else in the world I’d rather do life with.” 

See the full post (below):

So sweet! It’s all smiles and smooches for these two as they embark on the next phase of their lives together. Congratulations to the Troutts!

[Images via Madison Prewett/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 02, 2022 12:33pm PDT

Share This