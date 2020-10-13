Bachelorette Villain Luke Parker Ordered To Pay HEFTY $100K Fine For Breach Of Contract! Find Out Why!

One of Bachelor Nation‘s notorious bad boys is learning not to mess around with the franchise’s strict rules the hard way!

Luke Parker, who famously dated and later slut-shamed sweet Alabama Hannah Brown on season 15 of The Bachelorette, has been ordered to pay show producers $100,000 for breaching his contract. Apparently, the former reality TV star has been keeping busy since his time vying for roses ended, but he broke one well-known cardinal rule to keep his lips sealed about the series — and now he’ll have to pay up!

Related: Cassie Randolph’s Colton Underwood Restraining Order Extended

According to Entertainment Tonight, NZK Productions Inc., the company behind the hit ABC reality dating show, first filed a petition against Parker this May, after he violated his contract with the company which was finalized and agreed upon in January 2019. Their agreement forbade him from unauthorized media appearances until one year after the final episode of his season aired, which in his case meant July 2020.

Not only did Luke explicitly ignore this request with unapproved interviews through September and October of 2019, but he also utilized those appearances to “speak negatively about the show and its production,” per ET. Dayum!

Basically, the star got caught talking s**t about the very vehicle that made him famous. A judge determined NZK should be awarded the hefty sum on September 30 and now they have filed a bid to enforce the ruling against Parker. Oop, we hope he at least charged a fee for those interviews because he’s going to need a lot of cash to make this one right. Couldn’t he have just waited a little longer and started another frivolous podcast about his experience like the rest of his peers? LOLz, what? It’s true!

Perezcious readers, do U agree with this strict rule or do U think contestants should be able to do whatever they want post-show? Let us know (below) in the comments!

[Image via Bachelor ABC/YouTube]