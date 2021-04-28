NFL Star Baker Mayfield Doubles Down On UFO Encounter After Pentagon Confirms Multiple Sightings!

Baker Mayfield says he has receipts for his UFO sighting. Well, kind of!

Last month, the NFL star claimed he and his wife, Emily, saw a UFO in Texas while out to dinner, and immediately became the laughing stock of skeptical fans on social media. But now, the Cleveland Browns QB feels seen — thanks to an official declaration from the Pentagon that the recent photos and videos of UFOs are real!

The athlete said on Monday, via Cleveland.com:

“I’m a firm believer in UFOs and Sasquatch. It’s real, I saw it. I’m glad the Navy finally confirmed some more pictures. Now everybody doesn’t think I’m as crazy. I believe.”

He went on to recall the incident in which he and his wife allegedly saw a “UFO drop straight out of the sky,” sharing:

“We were driving home from dinner. Just driving back home and had the music going. It was one of those things [Emily] was looking down at her phone in the passenger seat. It was nighttime so when you’re looking at your phone screen, everything is dark around you and you can only see that light, but it was bright enough to where it caught her attention, too… We kind of just looked at each other, ‘Did you just see that? Yeah.’ Other people in that area confirmed, too.”

Weeks later, the Defense Department made a huge confirmation itself when officials admitted the photos and videos of a triangle-shaped object blinking and moving through the sky are real and were taken by Navy personnel!

While it wasn’t the same UFO Baker saw, Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough also confirmed three other similar photos of UFOs, per CNN, and said the newly formed Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force is investigating, sharing:

“As we have said before, to maintain operations security and to avoid disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries, DOD does not discuss publicly the details of either the observations or the examinations of reported incursions into our training ranges or designated airspace, including those incursions initially designated as UAP.”

So it sounds like Baker — as well as Miley Cyrus and other celebs who have claimed to see UFOs with their own eyes — might actually be on to something!

Do U buy this, Perezcious readers? Or are UFOs just too crazy to believe — even with the Pentagon’s confirmation?

