Whoa! Leaked Pentagon Report Shows 'Silver Cube'-Shaped UFO -- Look!

Miley Cyrus isn’t the only one to observe an alien aircraft: a military pilot has as well — but unlike Miley, the pilot was apparently smart enough to snap a pic of it!

That’s right, y’all. A photo from two classified Pentagon reports on UFOs has been leaked, depicting a mysterious object hovering over the Atlantic (above). The pic was published by The Debrief, which detailed the two classified intelligence “position reports” issued by the Department of Defense’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force in 2018 and the summer of this year.

The position reports show accounts of an “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” (UAP) emerging from the ocean and soaring through the sky, and they contained an admission that origins for the objects could very well be… extraterrestrial!

Two DoD and one intelligence source told the outlet that the leaked photo — which was described as depicting an “unidentified silver cube-shaped object” hovering over the ocean at an altitude of roughly 30,000 to 35,000 — was included in the 2018 position report, and that the pic was taken in 2018 off the East Coast of the United States by a military pilot using his cell phone camera.

Of course, experts were skeptical. Some noted the object could possibly be a GPS dropsonde, an atmospheric profiling device, but the object in the photo doesn’t have a GPS transponder dangling from it like a dropsonde is supposed to. Moreover, dropsondes plunge toward the Earth at 10 to 12 meters per second; they don’t hover in the air, like this object was said to have done.

The 2018 report allegedly contained a list of more mundane explanations, but also acknowledged that the origin of many UAP could not be determined, and that there was a possibility UAP represented “alien” or “non-human” technology.

That’s not all: the more recent report, issued by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force earlier this year, contained even more juicy revelations. This report dove deep into the theory of “transmedium” alien crafts that are able to freely move both through the air and underwater.

Sources told The Debrief that the more recent report also included an “extremely clear” photograph of an unidentifiable triangular aircraft that emerged from the ocean in front of a F/A-18 Hornet fighter pilot. That pic hasn’t been publicly shared, but the source said the snap was taken after the triangular craft emerged from the ocean and shot straight upwards.

So… what does this all mean? According to Nick Pope, who investigated UFOs for the UK Ministry of Defense, it means we’re about to find out more ET-related tea very soon. He mused to DailyMail.com:

“These revelations are extraordinary, and give the public a genuine peek behind the curtain when it comes to how the US government is handling the UFO issue. What this new information does is confirm that the US government is taking the UFO phenomenon more seriously than ever before. I anticipate further revelations shortly.”

Wow!

Honestly though, wouldn’t the only logical conclusion to 2020 be if aliens came out of hiding with their cameras and told us we’d all been Punk’d?

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers?

