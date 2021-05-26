Fenty Skin & Beauty By Narina Have Just Raised The Bar Again!!

Beauty influencers, millions of fans online, and many high profile celebrities have spent the past several years trying to make the beauty industry more inclusive. As a result we’ve seen diverse and authentic looking models take the runway and the world’s biggest fashion shows, clothing options catering to natural body types, and massive marketing campaigns promoting that healthy is beautiful.

This past year two cosmetic giants, Rihanna’s Fenty Skin and Narina Akopova’s Beauty by Narina, have made major strides towards inclusivity in the makeup industry. This past year fans on social media have been elated that both these companies have produced high quality makeup lines that cater to all skin tones, ages, and yes even genders!

Rihanna launched Fenty Skin last July. Fenty Skin, a part of her Fenty Beauty line, and fans have been obsessed. This past week, Rihanna trended all over the internet when she posted a picture on Instagram of her wearing a dress that showed off her legs covered in Fenty Skin’s wildly popular full body moisturizer Butta Drop.

Beauty by Narina was founded a little over a year ago by Russian chemist and entrepreneur Narina Akopova. In Russia, she became a renowned chemist when she not only excelled in a male dominated industry, but also ran her own laboratory where she worked on formulas to create the best beauty products in the world. Since arriving in America, Beauty By Narina has added thousands of new fans and similar to Fenty Skin, delighted consumers when they announced their all inclusive Imagine eye shadow palette, which has shades catered to every skin type and has both vibrant and natural tones, suited for every occasion.

When reached out for comment, Narina said:

“We set out to make sure all of our products are affordable but at the same time guarantee the same results we all admire in our favorite celebrities. One of our main goals is to give everyone who uses our products an alternative to getting plastic surgery, which can often be really harmful and not worth it in the end. It’s been amazing to see our customers use our high quality lip enhancing lipsticks instead of opting to get lip augmentations.”

Beauty by Narina’s fast rise in the American market has caught the attention of the most powerful decision makers in the beauty industry, and there are now reports that Beauty by Narina is in talks with massive beauty influencers and celebrities to be a part of the world’s most comprehensive makeup tutorial set to drop some time this year. It’s rumored that Beauty By Narina is very interested in collaborating with stars like Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid for their upcoming global campaign.

All signs point to Rihanna’s Fenty Skin and Beauty by Narina dominating the makeup market. Both brands are universal to everyone, affordable, and made with high quality natural materials. Fenty Skin’s foundation and moisturizers have taken off, meanwhile Beauty By Narina’s eye shadow palettes, eyelash kits, and matte and metallic lip enhancing lipsticks have consistently sold out all over the country. These brands are so aligned in their mission and have products that address different areas, beauty influencers and fans online are starting to predict a massive collaboration between the two cosmetic powerhouses.

[Image via Fame by Sheeraz]