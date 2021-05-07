Bebe Rexha Spills She's Dated 'Famous' Women During Chat About Her Sexuality!

Sometimes, Bebe Rexha just wants to kiss girls!

The pop star opened up about her sexuality like never before while speaking with the Gay Times for their latest digital cover story. During the chat, the 31-year-old — who describes herself as sexually fluid — admitted she’s been “in love” with a woman in the past, and has dated plenty of girls — including a few famous ones, apparently!

The Grammy nominee said:

“What I believe about sexuality is this: it’s a scale. Have I gone out with girls before? Yes. Have I dated girls? Yes, I have. And famous ones, but I’m not naming them. Even though people would be living for it – no!”

Ugh, not even a hint!? Okay, fine!

The I’m A Mess hitmaker went on to note that she’s currently in a relationship with a man, filmmaker Keyan Safyari, adding:

“Have I fallen in love with a girl before? Yes. But right now, I’m in a relationship with a guy.”

And while she’s attracted to “whoever inspires” her at a certain time, Bebe noted that her relationships with women can be a bit “too emotional.” She mused:

“The power… I personally cannot deal with that.”

You gotta do what works for you! Rexha went on to say she understands why other members of the LGBTQ+ community use labels, but said she’s not one to label herself:

“It’s just so hard because everybody wants to put people in boxes and I don’t like boxes, as you can tell with my music. Like, I don’t like boxes whatsoever.”

