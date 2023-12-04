Florence Pugh Hit In Face With Flying Object At Dune Photoshoot In Brazil! WTF!

Florence Pugh is the latest celeb victim of an unidentified flying object! No, we don’t mean an alien encounter — we’re talking about some d-hole in the audience flinging something at her face!

On Sunday, the Don’t Worry Darling star attended the popular CCXP 2023 in Sāo Paulo, Brazil to promote Dune: Part Two. Miss Flo posed alongside director Denis Villeneuve and co-stars Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Austin Butler — but excitement quickly turned to disappointment and disgust after she was struck in the face with a mystery object.

In footage shared by fans on X (Twitter), the 27-year-old, who sported a white dress and spikey blonde locks, got nailed right in the face with something an audience member threw on stage. See (below):

Someone threw something at Florence Pugh and hit her in the face at #CCXP23 pic.twitter.com/aWB7J0gOyV — Timmytea (@timmostea) December 3, 2023

WTF!

It’s still unclear what the object was, but it looks more squishy than hard in the video. That’s good for Flo in the sense it didn’t take her effing eye out — but gross because it kind of looked like food, possibly even a piece of fish? Ick!

This is seriously a disgusting trend that needs to come to an END! Do people not remember Bebe Rexha literally requiring STITCHES after someone threw a cellphone at her back in June??

In the replies, fans didn’t waste time sharing their disapproving thoughts:

“Disgusting” “Why do people do this?” “Disgusting. it’s going to get to the point where people do not want to do live events or concerts. If they have to be worried about people throwing stuff at them and getting hurt. “So uncalled for!” “A true sign of a society in moral decline.”

That last one is a little dramatic, but also… Yeah… Someone who seemed to be there added:

“the interviewers scolded the people there, because they had already been warned not to throw anything on stage and they still did it”

Not cool AT ALL. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound off in the comments down below.

