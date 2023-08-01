Bebe Rexha Breaks Into Tears During Concert As Fans Show Support Post-Breakup!

Bebe Rexha‘s fans always have her back!

After the music sensation’s split from her controversial ex Keyan Safyari, she’s garnering support from people all over the world — and they’ve brought their love straight to her concert! While performing her song I Am in London on Friday, the 33-year-old was stunned to see her fans holding up signs to her that read:

“YOU ARE ENOUGH”

Aww!

When she took notice of the signs, she paused mid-song as she began choking up. In a video posted to X (Twitter) by concertgoers, she said:

“I think you guys are trying to make me cry. You’re really trying to make a bitch cry.”

She held up one of the signs for the audience to see, while she teared up again, and then said:

“Is my makeup messed up now? … I feel like we should go back into dance music now.”

Ch-ch-check out the clip (below):

Bebe Rexha gets emotional during her concert as fans hold up ‘You Are Enough’ signs, following her breakup from her boyfriend due to body-shaming texts. pic.twitter.com/9Yle1tZv0K — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 1, 2023

Such a sweet thing for her fans to do to show their support! Bebe had recently shared text messages from her ex in which the topic of her weight gain had come up, signaling a major trigger for the singer.

Later in the show, according to E! Online, the songwriter introduced her song Atmosphere by mentioning her recent breakup:

“Now I just went through a breakup so I might get a little emotional, so you need to help me here.”

We’re so glad she has the support she very much deserves amid the hard times she’s been facing as of late. We’re wishing her nothing but the best moving forward! You ARE enough, Bebe!

