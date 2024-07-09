Bebe Rexha Kicks Out Concertgoer & Threatens Legal Action For Trying To Throw Object At Her On Stage!

Bebe Rexha is not messing around when it comes to her safety! Not after what happened to her at past concerts!

As you will recall, the singer was injured last summer all because one concertgoer decided to throw an object at her. While performing at The Rooftop At Pier 17 in New York City last July, Nicolas Malvagna chucked his cell phone at Bebe, and it hit her, causing her to fall in pain. She ended up at the hospital, where she was treated for a black eye and received multiple stitches. Oof. Malvagna was arrested and charged with assault. Then this spring, after he took a plea deal, he was sentenced to 40 days of community service.

Sadly, that wasn’t the last object-throwing incident Bebe faced! A crowd member attempted to throw an item at her for the second time while on stage in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in June. Not putting up with it, the Meant to Be artist paused the show and told the audience that the police had been contacted to remove the culprit. And guess what? A month later, it happened AGAIN! Yep, someone just tried to assault her for a third time!

According to a video on social media, Bebe stopped her concert on Saturday night after a fan attempted to hurl something at her. And she made it clear to that person that she was not taking any chances with her well-being! Not only did the Grammy winner kick the person out of her show, but she threatened to take legal action against them! Bebe went off, saying:

“If you hit me with something on stage, I’ll take you for everything you’ve f**king done. Do not f**king play with me right now.”

After her true fans applauded the songwriter, she had them help find the offender. She asked:

“Which one? Point to the person. I want to see them.”

When they eventually located the concertgoer in question, Bebe followed through on her promise! Well, the one of having them booted from the show at least! She shouted:

“Out! Get the f**k out! That’s it. It’s done for you.”

Good for Bebe! We’re glad she stood up for herself! While the crowd booed, the attacker hopped over the barricade and was then escorted out by security. See a video of the incident (below):

Bebe Rexha kicks out an audience member after they attempted to throw an object at her during her performance: “If you hit me with something on stage i'll take you for everything you've f***ing done. do not f***ing play with me right now. Out, get the f**k out.” pic.twitter.com/fugjl8u6Ak — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 7, 2024

Awful.

What is wrong with people?! Bebe should NOT have to keep almost getting attacked whenever she steps on the stage. It’s not cool or funny to try to hurt her — or any person, for that matter. It’s just a d**k move. And at this point, people need to stop trying to throw things at celebs on stage!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)…

