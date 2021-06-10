Ben Affleck Spotted Gambling Again Years After Being BANNED From Casino... Is This OK??

On the heels of his romantic rekindling with Jennifer Lopez, it seems Ben Affleck has reunited with another love of his life: casino gambling!

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, The Way Back star was spotted gambling in the high roller room at the Wynn Resort and Casino while in Las Vegas to direct a new movie. In the pics (which you can see HERE), the 48-year-old looks totes casual wearing a backwards hat as he plays cards in the sectioned-off area of the casino designated for high rollers.

Although Benny’s in Sin City for a new movie he’s directing, witnesses told TMZ there were “no camera crews” around him at the time. However, it appears he got to work later, as the star was spotted on Wednesday wandering around the Palazzo with a production crew where someone was heard yelling “action.”

Now, a celeb casino sighting would normally be nothing to bat an eye over, but Ben has a certain history with gambling, and it’s not pretty. Back in 2014, the Hard Rock Casino banned the star for life from playing Blackjack on the premises, accusing Affleck of card counting and fraud.

The actor, for his part, admitted he was banned from the casino and basically confessed to the card counting in an interview with Details magazine, telling the glossy that security said he was “too good” at the tables.

When asked to clarify the reports he was banned, the father-of-three said:

“That is a true story. I mean, that took place. I took some time to learn the game and became a decent blackjack player. And once I became decent, the casinos asked me not to play blackjack. I mean, the fact that being good at the game is against the rules at the casinos should tell you something about casinos… I knew with blackjack that there’s a way you can improve your odds. And so I started trying to learn. And then I just got to a point in my life where I’m like, ‘If I’m going to do something, I’m going to try and do it really well.'”

The method of approving his odds, according to Hard Rock officials, was remembering all eliminated cards from the game, which made it much easier for Ben to win. Of course, that ban only applied to the Hard Rock Casino, so it’s no surprise the star eventually found his way to a different card table.

But should we be worried about this return to his favorite pastime? At the time, it was also reported that Ben’s gambling habits were hurting his marriage with then-wife Jennifer Garner, with a source saying the actress got “so mad” because Ben “couldn’t stop” gambling once he started.

Well, those reports may have been exaggerated, according to the actor himself. He firmly denied having a gambling addiction, telling the outlet:

“I don’t play any other games of chance. I don’t bet on football games, and I don’t gamble at all, really, outside of [card playing].”

As for the rumors his gambling habits were ruining his marriage, the star said:

“That’s tabloid s**t. That’s all bulls**t. They completely lie. (Some) magazines feel totally comfortable absolutely fictionalizing every single element of the story. And there’s nothing you can do about that. My only hope is that people with any common sense recognize that those stories are false.”

We should note that Ben and Jen ended up breaking up just a year later, but it seemed like other vices were responsible for the demise of their relationship.

Either way, the actor seems to be in a better place these days with Bennifer 2021 heating up. Does this Jen mind if he plays? Well, innerestingly…

Ben was actually spotted at one point hanging out during filming with none other than Guadalupe Rodríguez — J.Lo’s mother!!

It’s unclear whether she is involved in whatever he’s filming or was just visiting set (see the cute pics HERE), but it’s likely she was doing a little gambling while there as well.

If you didn’t know, Guadalupe is a “huge gambler,” per her daughter. While their games are different, she and Ben probably have a lot to talk about when it comes to casinos. Heck, maybe she was on set as an expert consultant! LOLz!

And it’s hard to argue with her results; in 2004 momma won a $2.4 MILLION jackpot while playing the slots in Atlantic City. Wow! Not only that, she reportedly used $100k to start a college fund for her future grandkids!

So we’re guessing J.Lo can’t be too upset with her loved ones putting in a little casino time…

What do U think about all this, Perezcious readers?

