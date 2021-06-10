How Jennifer Garner And Marc Anthony Are Feeling About Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Reunion!

Everybody and their dad has weighed in on Bennifer, but the only opinions that REALLY matter are the ex-spouses, right?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might be keeping the rest of us entertained, but it’s a different story for their past partners. For instance, it’s safe to say that Alex Rodriguez is NOT loving this turn of events. Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner — the girl who came AFTER J.Lo back in the day and is the mother to his three children — reportedly just wanted to stay out of the drama early on.

Related: Ben Spotted Looking DEVASTATED After Leaving J.Lo’s House???

According to a source for E! News, that remains true even now that the reunited couple is getting more serious. The insider shared:

“Jen does not want to get involved. She has completely moved on. She continues to focus on her kids and that is her priority. When the kids are with Ben, she hopes that is his priority too. What he does the rest of the time is not her problem. She has done everything she can to foster great relationships between Ben and the kids. But she won’t get involved with who he dates or his private life.”

Another insider for Entertainment Tonight agreed:

“Jen Garner is accepting of Ben and there is no animosity. As long as Ben stays on track and keeps the situation healthy, especially regarding the kids, then Jen is happy.”

And what about Jenny from the Block’s ex-husband and baby daddy, Marc Anthony? Well, his feelings are pretty similar, per the ET source:

“Marc just wants Jen to be happy and fulfilled. His main concern is the well-being of J.Lo and their kids. As long as Ben keeps her and their kids happy, he has Marc’s stamp of approval.”

Sounds healthy and mature all around!

Thankfully, the exes seemingly don’t have much to be concerned about, either, because the ET insider claimed the pair were putting their families first anyway. They explained:

“J.Lo and Ben are both really focused on the health and well-being of their families, especially J.Lo, given her recent breakup with Alex Rodriguez. J.Lo and Ben are taking things day by day. They both make each other laugh a lot and smile and they are really focused on trying to bring the best out of each other.”

Related: Ben & J.Lo Planning BIG Summer Trip Together!

Speaking of the Let’s Get Loud singer’s fam, the source continued:

“[J.Lo’s kids] just want their mom to be happy. They are in full support of whatever that may entail. Her kids always had a great time with A-Rod and he was very inclusive, supportive, and sensitive to their needs.”

The insider added that the actress “will always have a space in her heart for A-Rod, but at this point, she has moved on.” Yeah… that’s pretty clear!

As much as Ben and Jen seem to have rushed back into each other’s arms in a somewhat dramatic fashion, so far, things have been smooth sailing. J-Rod definitely had the blended family thing on lock, so it will be interesting to see how it goes for Bennifer in that regard. Considering J.Lo is relocating her family to LA, we may find out soon enough!

Think all five kids can get along??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon/JLN Photography]