Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have CRAZY ‘Off The Charts’ Chemistry Since Rekindling Their Romance!

It seems as though not much has changed for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck when it comes to how these two feel about each other since restarting their whirlwind romance almost 17 years later!

And it doesn’t really come as a shock that they are infatuated with each other! We mean, what else could we expect from Bennifer, who had a sizzling connection when they first dated in the early aughts. Looking back on it, the twosome was always very hands-on and lovey-dovey, whether it would be walking the red carpet or on a casual date. And based on the recent PDA pics, Ben and Jen have seemingly picked up right where they left off!

Related: Jennifer & Marc Anthony Reunite In Miami After Romantic Vacay With Ben!

A source explained to Us Weekly on Wednesday how the reunited couple has been “hot and heavy” since they have been secretly rendezvousing all over the country these last couple of weeks, adding:

“Jen and Ben have been all over each other and can’t seem to get enough — all day, every day. Their chemistry is off the charts. They are always affectionate.”

That’s for sure!

Most recently, the kindred spirits planted themselves in Los Angeles for Memorial Day weekend, where paparazzi captured them holding hands as they entered Wolfgang Puck’s new restaurant in West Hollywood. This is also not the first time they’ve been spotted out together, as the twosome were caught covertly hanging out at the 51-year-old singer’s Los Angeles mansion multiple times in April. Later on, the celebs linked up for a romantic getaway to Montana and Miami, where they sure weren’t shy about packing on the PDA!

An eyewitness previously told Entertainment Tonight that the duo couldn’t even keep their hands off each other while working out in a Florida gym:

“They went to do their workouts with separate trainers but were not trying to hide their relationship by any means. They stayed close to each other while working out and were hugging, being playful together, and shared a kiss in between sets. It was clear to everyone that they have intense chemistry and were having fun together.”

And while they haven’t publicly confirmed their rekindled relationship yet, it doesn’t seem to be a low-key fling for the parents. As we previously reported, Ben and Jen plan to “continue to travel back forth between Los Angeles and Miami” and have talked about how their current status could change in the future:

“They are very happy together, and they are slowly starting to talk about the future… This is not a casual relationship, They are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting.”

While all of us love to hear that, we would equally love a confirmation selfie on Instagram now. Just saying since they’re SO serious! We mean, he definitely went IG official with Ana De Armas by this point, right? LOLz!

In all seriousness, though, good for them for wanting to really give their relationship another go! What are your thoughts on Ben and Jen’s insanely hot chemistry, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Patricia Schlein/WENN & Jennifer Lopez/Instagram]