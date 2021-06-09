Jennifer Lopez Is Moving To Los Angeles To Be With Ben Affleck!

Bennfier is really crashing through these relationship milestones, aren’t they?

We suppose when you used to be engaged, like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were, you simply don’t need to operate on a typical relationship timeline. That’s how we get something like a solo romantic getaway mere weeks after J.Lo broke up with Alex Rodriguez. The “getting to know you” phase means nothing when you’re picking up where you left off!

Related: A-Rod Slid Into Madison LeCroy’s DMs After Breaking Up With J.Lo!?

Still, relocating for your new (old) relationship is a major step — but it’s clearly one the actress is willing to take because according to E! News, she’s “packing up her Miami rental” and headed for La La Land.

An insider revealed:

“She will be between LA and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base. She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall.”

We feel a little bad for the twins, Max and Emme, getting shuffled around like this. But according to the Miami Herald, their dad Marc Anthony also recently sold his Miami mansion, so perhaps neither mom nor dad have ties to the area anymore. In that case, it just makes sense for the whole family to move.

But make no mistake, The Town director almost definitely played a role in the Shades of Blue alum’s decision. The E! source shared:

“She is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben. They will be at their LA home soon.”

THEY will be at THEIR home? Are we talking about Jenny from the Block and her kids, or are we talking about Bennifer?! Because moving in together would just be further proof that this couple is blazing through their relationship faster than a speeding bullet!

BTW, the Hustlers star recently signed a major multi-year deal with Netflix for her company, Nuyorican Productions, per Variety. (Their mission is to create content that “[showcases] diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers,” according to the outlet.) All this to say that a boss like J.Lo has plenty of reasons to be in Hollywood that don’t involve a man.

Related: Ben’s Dad Weighs In On The Bennifer Reunion!

However… previous sources have indicated that Ben and Jen “want to spend as much time together as possible,” and now we’re getting hints at cohabitation. Or as another People insider put it:

“This is not a casual relationship, They are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting.”

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are the stars finally aligning for these two? Do we dare dream that we might see the Bennifer wedding we were denied back in 2003?! Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Daniel Deme/Apega/WENN]