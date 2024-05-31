Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Back Together! And Showing PDA This Time! Kinda...

Well, if you thought the show Thursday wasn’t convincing enough… these are two performers who can take a note!

Of course we’re talking about when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted together right after the upsetting new divorce report. Right after we heard the lawyers were already on the case, Bennifer made an appearance at Violet Affleck‘s graduation party. Ben and Jen stopped by Jennifer Garner‘s place to fete the teen, but while they were united, they didn’t exactly look together if you know what we mean. They were pretty stone-faced, they didn’t touch, and we heard later they uncoupled immediately after getting back to that house Ben is renting — just an hour later.

So did they put on a united front? Sure. But it may have just been a dress rehearsal. The actual graduation ceremony, with the gowns and everything, that happened later in the evening. So once again Bennifer came together to show their support. They were spotted leaving the ceremony with the rest of the fam, and this time they came to play. They wore complementary pastels, Ben in a blue suit, Jen with a salmon gown and matching long coat. And it wasn’t just the fits they coordinated.

The couple were actually holding hands! Wow!

It’s the closest to PDA we’ve gotten from Bennifer in recent days. So it’s meaningful, but… Is it still just a performance? We wouldn’t say they looked happy and in love — we’ve definitely seen them looking at one another with intense adoration, and this ain’t that.

If we had to guess we’d say they’re going through the motions for the kids, which is commendable for sure. But we just don’t know it means anything has changed.

The big detail? They left separately once again, back to their own houses. J.Lo went home to the mansion in Beverly Hills while Ben spent the night once again at the house he’s renting in Brentwood. So yeah. They may have been holding hands, but they weren’t holding on very tight we guess. Oh well…

