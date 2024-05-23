Jennifer Lopez BANNED Media From Asking Ben Affleck Questions Ahead Of Atlas Premieres -- No Wonder She Was Pissed When Confronted!

Jennifer Lopez doesn’t want any questions about what’s going on with her and Ben Affleck, and she made sure everyone knew it before the premiere of her new film Atlas. Whether some folks listened to the warning is a different story!

Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ on Thursday that Netflix informed all media outlets covering the premieres of her movie in Hollywood and Mexico City that any personal questions, especially about her hubby, were banned! To ensure things went smoothly, the streaming service even called in some reinforcements! The outlet said reporters also were told Jennifer would only do group interviews with her co-stars Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown. And Simu proved to be helpful later on!

During the Hollywood premiere, everything went off without a hitch. No one raised a single question about Ben. And, sure, we bet they really wanted to since all anyone can talk about is whether he and Jen are divorcing these days! But the El Lay reporters followed the rules. Sadly for J.Lo, things didn’t go as planned in Mexico City on Wednesday night, all thanks to one person who decided to ask about the breakup rumors anyway! When someone suddenly asked if all the speculation about her marriage to Ben is true at the press conference, the actress chastised him saying:

“You know better than that.”

Oof! Simu also came to the rescue, chiming in to shut him down! Watch (below):

That was so unprofessional of this guy! No wonder she looked extremely annoyed onstage! They weren’t supposed to ask her anything about what was happening with Ben! Whether he never received the warning or ignored it, who knows?! But Jennifer clearly did not appreciate him for disregarding the ban! We have a feeling no one will make this mistake again moving forward!

