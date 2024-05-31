Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Go Separate Ways Immediately After Family Event!

Well, that united front didn’t stay united very long!

On Thursday we were hit with the shocking report that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez weren’t just heading towards divorce… they’re already in the middle of it! As in, they hired a lawyer who’s doing the paperwork, it’s just a matter of time before they announce — after it’s been finalized, Tom Brady-style.

Oof, right? And yet, later that same day pics popped up online of the couple still very much together, at least physically. They were spotted heading to a graduation event for Ben’s 18-year-old daughter Violet Affleck. Ben and Jen weren’t exactly arm-in-arm, but they were shoulder-to-shoulder. Ben’s mom was there, too, it was a whole family affair.

So was this a sign the divorce story was wrong? Someone jumped the gun and got it wrong? Or was it just a couple in the middle of an amicable split putting on a show of civility for the fam? Well, what happened immediately afterward seems to imply the latter…

See, the couple were spotted arriving at the event, held at Jennifer Garner‘s house. They put in an appearance — but it wasn’t much more than that. Because according to DailyMail.com on Friday, they were also spotted leaving just ONE HOUR later. And they were apparently looking even less enthusiastic than when they arrived, and that ain’t sayin’ much.

At least they left together? Well… that’s not the whole story either.

Apparently they made the short drive to the house in Brentwood Ben is renting — you know, since he moved out of the couple’s marital home — and immediately uncoupled! DM‘s eyewitnesses tell them the couple didn’t even have time for a snack! Right when they got to the rental house, J.Lo and her assistant peeled off in her Escalade. Ben hadn’t even made it inside the house yet!

So yeah, it’s definitely looking like this was a united front for the little lady of the hour — and nothing more.

Sorry, Bennifer fans looking for a sign of life. If anything, this takes away what little hope we had. Because if these two aren’t even taking the time they have in private to talk things out, they’re never going to find a way to fix their issues.

But hey, at least they’re being civil — which is more than we can say for a lot of divorcing Hollywood couples!

