Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's 'Big Red Flag' Making Insiders Think Divorce Is 'Imminent'

More Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez news, we’re afraid, and as usual it isn’t very hopeful.

Once again, we have an update from DeuxMoi, who has gotten a lot of insider messages over the past week. She said on her Deux U podcast Thursday the consensus from those close the couple? Divorce is “imminent.”

Sadly that’s in line with a lot of what we’ve heard ever since they decided to sell their marital home. And really since Ben moved out! Obviously those were both massive tells. But the next “big red flag”?

The couple were spotted at her business office in Los Angeles. Apparently Jen was seen entering her office, then Ben was later seen arriving. He stayed about an hour, an hour and a half, per witnesses. They left separately. This was last Friday, June 7, and the sighting didn’t get much news coverage over that weekend (you can see the pics HERE). But here’s why insiders say it was a big deal…

Ben doesn’t ever go to her office. So this wasn’t some hangout, some relationship talk… Insiders are convinced it was a meeting. Maybe even a sign-the-papers kind of meeting?

Yes, it seems like another sign pointing to divorce. Previously Deux U was the source of that major update saying the couple had hired a big-time attorney, and the divorce was already happening. An insider told them at the time the couple were simply waiting until it was already finalized to make the announcement. This seems to fit with that rather apocalyptic version of events, unfortunately.

