Ben Affleck's Friends Fear Relapse Amid Jennifer Lopez Breakup: 'I Hear That He Is Drinking'

Is Ben Affleck okay?!

As divorce rumors continue to swirl around the Good Will Hunting star and bride Jennifer Lopez, insiders have come forward with new information regarding his sobriety… And it’s really troubling.

On Wednesday, two people who claim to be friends of the Air star told DailyMail.com he’s either “at risk” of relapsing on his sobriety, or possibly already in full relapse mode as he fights “acute sadness” from his and J.Lo’s failed second shot at love. One said:

“I hear that he is drinking. He is full of demons — a really troubled person.”

Ben, of course, is known to have seriously battled both alcohol and gambling addictions in his past — both of which took a toll on his marriage to Jennifer Garner.

The second source added:

“I have seen him looking glassy eyed and it is a real worry to everyone who cares about him.”

We really hope this isn’t true. He’s come so far.

Last month, an insider told the same outlet Ben’s exes are worried about the same thing. Supposedly the Jenny from the Block singer has been confiding in Garner amid all her and Ben’s woes — as she’s “one of the only women who can get through” and “keep him from jumping off the deep end with his addiction.” Apparently, both Lopez AND Garner’s “biggest fear” amid all the drama is that he would turn back to drinking.

We really hope for his own good AND for his family’s good, that this is just speculation, and he’s staying healthy.

