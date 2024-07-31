Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Divorce Documents Are SIGNED -- Just 'Not Yet Turned In': REPORT

It’s reportedly just a matter of time now before Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are ready to throw in the towel.

For months now, the estranged husband and wife have been trying to solve marriage troubles amid rampant divorce rumors. This summer has proven just how tense things have become as they’ve spent weeks on opposite coasts and haven’t acknowledged some pretty significant milestones, like their second wedding anniversary.

Last week seemed to mark another shift in the relationship — if you can even call it that at this point — when Ben not only neglected to celebrate the singer’s 55th birthday with her in the Hamptons, but also bought himself a brand new home in LA! The news dropped about him snagging the bachelor pad as she was celebrating her b-day with friends and family, too. Such s**tty timing!

Once again, this purchase was another sign that these two are headed in different directions after a whirlwind romance — and it’s not just the public who felt the shift. Apparently, the couple is yet again diving head first into divorce prep!

According to DailyMail.com sources on Wednesday, the pair are pushing ahead with a divorce filing after their latest attempt to mend fences failed in recent weeks. Oof. Multiple insiders claimed the divorce documents “are finalized, but not yet turned in.” Whoa.

Friends of J.Lo’s said Ben’s decision to buy a house amid her birthday festivities was a “stab to the heart.” That said, she and the Good Will Hunting star have been prepping for a legal split for weeks. One source claimed:

“They finalized the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them.”

So, they must not have had much hope that they’d reconcile, despite some attempts, like reportedly sending each other love letters. That stinks!

But we’re not shocked. We’ve heard from other sources that the pair were likely trying to get all the legal details of the split finalized before sharing anything with the world, in hopes of avoiding *some* high-profile drama. Ben reportedly even agreed to hold off on a breakup announcement until after the summer so that Jenny from the Block has time to push her own narrative about the separation. So, with that in mind, it makes sense why they would be waiting to turn the docs in!

Another source speculated that the duo will be amicable when they do finally confirm the news, saying:

“At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn’t. Honestly, in the end they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it.”

Previously, sources were adamant that the Marry Me lead would never give up on her relationship without a fight, and she does still seem to be holding out some hope by keeping her wedding pics on display in her home. But y’all, this ain’t sounding good — and it hasn’t for a while! RIP Bennifer 2.0!

Thoughts?? Sound OFF (below)!

