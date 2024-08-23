Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez 'Discussed Joint Filing' For Divorce, But He 'Let' Her File Instead, Claim Friends!

Ben Affleck’s final act of generosity toward Jennifer Lopez? He supposedly “let” her be the one to file for divorce! Hmmm…

As Perezcious readers know, the 55-year-old actress walked right into the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday without a lawyer to end her marriage to the 52-year-old filmmaker. And she did so on the second anniversary of their massive wedding in Georgia! Damn! Not only was her timing a strategic move to give her “control over the process,” but also a way to get in one final dig at Ben! As a source previously noted:

“Jennifer said she was tired of being humiliated by Ben and she waited until the two year anniversary because she wanted to sting.”

After J.Lo fought so hard to fix their marriage, no one can blame her for wanting to make sure it hurt a bit! And by that point, the singer was just “done waiting” for Ben to step up and officially pull the plug on their relationship! If the Argo star refused to put in the effort to work things out or just end it for good, she had to cut ties with him for her own sake! No more wasting time! Girl did what she needed to do since he was unwilling to take the big step!

But was he really dragging his feet on the matter — despite having already packed up and left to go to a new home? Or was he trying to do Jen a huge favor by allowing her to make the first move? The latter is what a pal of the former couple is claiming now! They told DailyMail.com on Friday:

“Ben knew Jennifer was going to file for divorce. It was not a shocker to him at all. In fact, he let her have this.”

Initially, the exes thought about doing a “joint filing.” However, the insider said as Ben’s “last act of compassion” towards the Maid in Manhattan star, he allowed her to be the one to file as she “was more concerned about how [the split] will affect her career, what fans will think and what the press will write.” OK, maybe, but whether Jennifer was the one to file or not the divorce would have everyone talking — both positively or negatively about her — no matter what! Just saying!

However, given she was in her flop era following the failure of her album and film, we guess Ben wanted to help her look better right now. At least that is what the pal suggests:

“The couple initially discussed joint filing. But seeing all the backlash and hate Jennifer was already getting from the documentary, movie, album, and tour, Ben took the high road and let her file for divorce so it didn’t look like it was her fault that things hadn’t worked out. It was his last act of compassion he has for her.”

Right…

Do you buy that Ben allowed her to be the one to make the final move and file for divorce, Perezcious readers? Or is this all BS? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

