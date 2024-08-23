Divorce Too Painful -- Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Will NOT Be Promoting New Film Together!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will be steering clear of each other at an upcoming film festival!

The duo’s new film Unstoppable is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in two weeks, but the newly divorced Bennifer will NOT be making a joint appearance, sources told Page Six on Thursday.

If you don’t know, J.Lo has a supporting role in the movie… which just so happened to be produced by Ben and Matt Damon‘s production company, Artists Equity. There’s been a lot of speculation about whether or not they’ll both attend, but a source insisted there will be no awkward run-ins. This ain’t gonna be a repeat of It Ends With Us with the cast mates avoiding each other on the red carpet!

The insider claimed Jennifer will attend the early September screening, but her estranged husband will not. And DailyMail.com sources have claimed that some producers of the film have been “pushing the two to appear together at the premiere in Toronto to create buzz on the film.” But it sounds like that won’t be happening!

The singer’s appearance could (and likely will) stir up buzz, though. It’s highly possible that a journalist or two will question her about the breakup, even if she tries to ban them from mentioning her ex. We all saw what happened at that Atlas premiere! Now that she’s formally filed for a split, we wouldn’t be surprised if she has to dodge a few invasive questions! But at least it sounds like she won’t have to see Ben! Thoughts?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]