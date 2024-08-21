Why Jennifer Lopez 'Wanted To Sting' Ben Affleck With Divorce Filing After He 'Humiliated' Her

Jennifer Lopez ain’t playing to be nice… She’s playing to get even!

The On the Floor songstress is OVER her soon-to-be ex-husband Ben Affleck — and she wanted to really make sure he knew that with her legal strategy! As we’ve been following, J.Lo officially filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 20, which is exactly two years to the DAY of their Georgia wedding. And yes, that was a strategic move!

On Wednesday, an insider told DailyMail.com that after the Argo director has “humiliated” her for months amid their very public estrangement, and she wanted to “sting” him:

“Jennifer said she was tired of being humiliated by Ben and she waited until the two year anniversary because she wanted to sting.”

Yikes! She must have been fed up with the dude! But we kinda get it… you can only fight for so long until it takes a toll!

But it sounds like her plan didn’t work because Ben was just THAT over her already. The insider dished:

“It did not sting him. He’s been done for a long time and deep down she knows this. He let her have this so that she wouldn’t look like the villain.”

Damn… Poor J.Lo!

And it gets even worse. After FOUR failed marriages now, her friends are getting realllly tired of her antics. The insider told the outlet:

“After four failed marriages, her friends feel that she should take a look inside and focus on herself instead of what others want her to be and finally figure out who she is and what she wants from her future.”

Yeah, that probably wouldn’t hurt. In addition to Ben, J.Lo was married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments down below.

