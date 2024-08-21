Jennifer Lopez Was 'Done Waiting' On Ben Affleck To Step Up & File For Divorce!

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on Tuesday. But by all accounts she didn’t want to! We heard for weeks she wanted to save the marriage. And even after the official divorce news, sources said she was “heartbroken” to have had to pull the trigger.

So why did she?

Quite simply? She “was done waiting.” That’s what a source told People. It seems Ben wouldn’t make that final move. He was willing to rent a whole other house and move his stuff out… but not up to actually being the responsible one, putting his legal retainer where his mouthpiece was and actually filing. And when Jen realized nothing was going to change, she made the change herself. Another source told the outlet:

“She’s very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn’t given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage.”

No kidding! He moved to Brentwood! We’d say he gave her plenty of signs he wants out! It wasn’t what Jennifer wanted, but she needed to “move on” from Ben after 20 years. So she did what she had to do.

We’ve been wondering if she’s been waiting weeks for this particular day to file. After all, August 20 is also the second anniversary of their big Georgia wedding ceremony. But the way these sources tell it, it sounds like there was a moment of clarity for Jen. Something that told her it wasn’t happening.

Our latest theory? We know J.Lo went to see Ben on his birthday on Thursday. He had a quiet little family get-together at home to celebrate turning 52. We were surprised to hear Jen even showed up, considering they hadn’t really been talking. But she did.

So was this a last-ditch effort? A chance for Ben to give her a sign, anything at all, to show he still had any fight left in him? That he even wanted things to be better between them? That he was worth waiting for? If so she got her answer. Because this divorce filing came just five days after that.

It makes sense after learning she didn’t stay long at the gathering. She left to go see Bruno Mars in concert instead. You know, someone who would catch a grenade for ya. Which, frankly, is what J.Lo should hold out for. Because she’s worth it.

What do YOU think of this latest report about why J.Lo was the one to file??

