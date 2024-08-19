Got A Tip?

Ben Affleck Can't Focus On Jennifer Lopez Marriage Issues Right Now -- Not With His Daughter Heading Off To College!

Ben Affleck is putting his and Jennifer Lopez’s issues on the back burner because he’s got other pressing matters to focus on: Violet going off to college!

The father of three is reportedly all in on getting ready to send off his firstborn to college! An insider told People he “has been very focused on getting the 18-year-old ready for move-in” at Yale University in Connecticut.

Wow! Time FLIES! We’re sure it’s an extremely bittersweet feeling for him and Violet’s mother Jennifer Garner. They must be so proud, but also… their baby is going to be all the way on the other side of the country! The source added:

“It’s, of course, a huge deal for the whole family, and they’ve all been so excited the last few weeks.”

It’s time for Vi to spread her wings and fly! But in addition to her birth parents, one person we’re sure she’s making time for is her stepmomma — whether Ben likes it or not. As we’ve been following, she and the Jenny from the Block singer have developed quite the bond over the past couple years. And just as much as Violet enjoys spending time with her, J.Lo feels the same way! Just earlier this month, an insider told the outlet the 55-year-old is itching to “spend quality time with [Ben’s kids] before school resumes and Violet is off to college.”

Well, we hope it all works out for them! Who knows exactly what Ben and Jen’s future holds…

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Can YOU believe Violet will be off to college soon?!

Aug 19, 2024 16:22pm PDT

