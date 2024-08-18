Heartbroken Violet Affleck Has Been Trying To Fix Dad Ben's Marriage To Jennifer Lopez!

There’s still one Affleck championing Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage… His daughter Violet!

The Argo director’s oldest daughter seems to be a BIG fan of her stepmom J.Lo — and is doing whatever she can to nudge the pair to stay together amid divorce rumors! As we’ve been following, Violet and Jennifer have developed what seems to be a strong bond over the last couple years. And she’s reportedly pretty heartbroken to see the current state of her dad and stepmom’s relationship! An insider told DailyMail.com on Wednesday:

“Violet does wish her dad Ben would stay with J.Lo. She wasn’t living in their house and did not see the extent of the breakdown, but she got extremely close to J.Lo over the past couple of years and it broke her heart when they split. She is not going to stop talking to J.Lo and recently enjoyed time in the Hamptons with her.”

You may recall that last weekend, the 18-year-old was spotted in LA wearing a pink and white Dolce & Gabbana dress… But it wasn’t just any ol’ thing! Eagle-eyed fans noticed it was seemingly the SAME dress the Jenny from the Block singer wore on a Valentine’s Day date with Ben last year! See (below):

And it was apparently a strategic move on the teen’s part! The insider added:

“Wearing her soon-to-be former stepmom’s Valentine’s Day dress was a bit of a statement — she knew what she was doing. Those close to her thought it was bizarre.”

Inneresting!

As for how the Justice League alum feels, the insider noted:

“Ben is neither bothered or unbothered by Violet’s closeness with J.Lo, as Violet is an adult and can have relationships with anyone she chooses. Unfortunately for her, wearing J.Lo’s dress in public is not going to affect Ben’s divorce at all.”

Well, you can’t blame a girl for trying!

A second source told the outlet Violet has also gotten close with J.Lo’s kids Max and Emme, 16, who also reportedly want their blended parents to work things out:

“Violet is a Daddy’s girl and a family first person and is best friends with J.Lo’s kids. She considers them her sister and brother. Ben has been so amazing to Max and Emme and is a wonderful father and father figure so of course they would all love for their parents to find a way to be together. This current hiccup is sad and despite it looking like things won’t heal, Violet is championing them getting back together. Wearing J.Lo’s dress was done on purpose.”

Well, the On the Floor singer WAS spotted visiting Ben for his birthday… So maybe there IS still some hope!

Thoughts??

