How Travis Kelce Romance Is Helping Taylor Swift Embrace 'A Sexier Side Of Herself'!

She’s sparkling — and it’s all thanks to Travis Kelce!

Taylor Swift has been living her best life ever since linking up with the Kansas City Chiefs player, and that was never more obvious than when seeing the couple’s romance on full display in the latest episode of New Heights. It was then that Tay unveiled her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which no doubt includes her SEXIEST cover yet! Just look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Hawt!!!

Now, fans and sources alike are crediting the football star for helping the songwriter embrace her sexy side! Speaking to DailyMail.com on Sunday, an insider insisted Travis is the reason Taylor has let loose:

“Travis treats her with so much dignity and respect, and it has allowed her to explore a sexier side of herself safely.”

Aw! Love that!

The source claimed the Grammy winner didn’t feel comfortable enough to explore this side of herself in past relationships, but everything is different with the athlete by her side. That’s amazing!

Plus, the 35-year-old also trusts her loyal Swifties to stand by her no matter what, the source furthered:

“She is also aware that she is maturing and trusts that her fans will follow her through all parts of her personality, but she won’t be doing anything too explicit.”

Another source said Travis is a pro at uplifting everyone around him — you know, similar to how Tay said he was like a “human exclamation point.” Cute! The confidant expressed:

“Travis is a confidence booster to whomever he surrounds himself with. His teammates see it, his friends and family see it and obviously Taylor sees it.”

This isn’t to say Taylor hasn’t been confident before. She clearly has! But Travis’ energy has only allowed her to be more empowered — both in her career and in her personal life:

“She has so much confidence in herself, but Travis reiterated this to her.”

Such a good boyfriend!

And while Taylor is branching out from her more modest past, don’t expect anything too crazy:

“She isn’t going to be bumping and grinding, but she also isn’t going to be wholesome as apple pie.”

Hah!

Whether or not people like this new era, she’s not worried:

“She’s not worried that this new album will alienate any fans, young or old because her true fans are here for the ride and that’s what counts.”

We’re here for whatever she’s got coming! And we LOVE that Travis is so supportive of her growth!

Thoughts?? Let us know (below)!

