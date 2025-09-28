Got A Tip?

Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco Shares ADORABLE Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Wedding To ‘Real Life Disney Princess’ Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco Shares ADORABLE Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Wedding To ‘Real Life Disney Princess’ Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco married a “real life Disney princess.”

The record producer officially married Selena Gomez on Saturday, and now he’s screaming it from the rooftops! On Sunday, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to share a carousel of adorable behind-the-scenes snaps from their nuptials, and they’re EVERYTHING! Included in the bunch is a selfie in their Ralph Lauren wedding attire, a shot of their rings, a sleepy, cozied up snap from bed, and more. Benny sweetly captioned the post:

“i married a real life disney princess”

Scroll through (below):

 

So incredibly charming!

In the comments, Selena laid on the love, writing:

“I love you soooo much”

Selena Gomez comments on Benny Blanco's wedding post
(c) Benny Blanco/Instagram

We love it!

Congratulations to the newlyweds! See more wedding pics (below):

 

Reactions??

[Images via Benny Blanco/Instagram & NBC/YouTube]

