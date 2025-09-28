Benny Blanco Shares ADORABLE Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Wedding To ‘Real Life Disney Princess’ Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco married a “real life Disney princess.”
The record producer officially married Selena Gomez on Saturday, and now he’s screaming it from the rooftops! On Sunday, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to share a carousel of adorable behind-the-scenes snaps from their nuptials, and they’re EVERYTHING! Included in the bunch is a selfie in their Ralph Lauren wedding attire, a shot of their rings, a sleepy, cozied up snap from bed, and more. Benny sweetly captioned the post:
“i married a real life disney princess”
Scroll through (below):
So incredibly charming!
In the comments, Selena laid on the love, writing:
“I love you soooo much”
We love it!
Congratulations to the newlyweds! See more wedding pics (below):
Reactions??