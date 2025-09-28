Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun Were 'Overwhelmed By The Backlash' To News They're Dating!

It sounds like the public reception to Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun‘s romance didn’t turn out how they’d imagined…

As we’ve been following for the better part of a month, the Euphoria actress and Justin Bieber’s former manager have struck up a relationship! Or maybe more accurately a situationship, as reports suggest Scooter wants to tie the 28-year-old down, but that she’s hesitant after breaking off her engagement earlier this year. But as she works on figuring out exactly what she wants from the 44-year-old, we’re hearing about another ongoing factor: the public’s negative reception of their romance!

When whispers first started circulating that Syd and Scoot were an item, fans were quick to dub them “the worst couple” ever — particularly due to all Sydney’s recent American Eagle ad controversy and because of Scooter’s well-documented history of beef with Taylor Swift. On Friday, an insider told Entertainment Tonight:

“They were both overwhelmed by the backlash they received from news of them dating coming out. They thought the hate was blown out of proportion.”

Were they not online previous to getting together?! We mean, neither are necessarily fan faves at the moment, and netizens make that abundantly clear. So what’s so shocking? But it sounds like the negativity hasn’t stopped them from developing their relationship. The insider added:

“Sydney and Scooter are still seeing each other and trying to be as low-key as possible, while still dating and having fun. They are just taking things slow and enjoying their time together.”

Most recently, the two were spotted grabbing dinner together at Jon and Vinny’s in Brentwood, California this week — marking the first time they’ve actually been seen together publicly since Jeff Bezos’ wedding in June.

And it sounds like they’re having nothing but “fun.” Also on Friday, a source told People:

“[Sydney’s] having fun with Scooter and enjoys dating him.”

According to the insider, the Anyone But You star “had a great time celebrating her birthday with” the 44-year-old record exec earlier this month:

“He’s easy to be around and an intriguing guy. [Sydney] is back to work now though. She feels very blessed to have such an amazing career. She’s very focused and super hard working.”

Inneresting! Maybe they’ll start to grow on people?? If Syd even decides to keep him around! Who knows!

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

