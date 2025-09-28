Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Are Officially Married! See The Stunning Pics!

Got A Tip?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are married!

The wedding bells are ringing for the musical collaborators-turned newlyweds! The Only Murders in the Building star announced on Instagram that she and Benny officially tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in California on Saturday. In the pics, snapped by Petra Collins, Selena is wearing an elegant high neck, sleeveless white gown while the record producer keeps it classy in a timeless tux — both Ralph Lauren pieces!  They both look so effortlessly luxurious!

The photos also offer glimpses at Selena’s bouquet, some of her bling, and the intimate venue in which they said “I do.” Scroll through the phenomenal photos (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

In the comments, Benny excitedly remarked, “my wife in real life.”

Benny Blanco comments on Selena Gomez IG wedding pics
(c) Selena Gomez/Instagram

Awww! He’s so proud!

According to Vogue, the newlyweds exchanged vows at Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, where they were celebrated by 170 friends and family members. Standout guests included big names like Taylor Swift, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Paul Rudd, Paris Hilton, Ed Sheeran, Selena’s Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie, and many more!

The outlet further reported that guests stayed at the luxurious, $3,500-a-night El Encanto hotel. On IG, MG Invitaciones Mx has since shared a look at the couple’s glamorously elegant wedding invitations. See (below):

So classy!

Congratulations to these two! They deserve all the happiness! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Selena Gomez/Instagram & NBC/YouTube]

Sep 28, 2025 07:56am PDT

