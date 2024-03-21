Bethenny Frankel Sets Off Social Media Firestorm After Buying WHAT With Her 13-Year-Old Daughter?!

Bethenny Frankel is enjoying her time Down Under with her 13-year-old daughter Bryn, but fans back home are asking her to tone it down! Like, WAY down!

The Real Housewives of New York City alum is in Australia right now because she’s hosting an “In Conversation with Bethenny Frankel” panel there this week. But before work comes play!! She took Bryn with her down to the land of Oz, and the two have been exploring around Melbourne and its environs for the last few days. Sounds fun, right? But the s**t hit the fan already over something the Bravo vet posted to her Instagram account. And the firestorm got SO hot that she just deleted the pic!!

So, back on Sunday (U.S. time), Frankel posted this carousel of snaps to her IG account with the touching mother-daughter caption included (below):

“To be able to turn a work trip into a mother daughter bonding BONDI trip and travel experience means I have worked to create a life that dreams are made of… Exploring all that Melbourne has to offer and can’t wait to show you more of this adventure. We are so happy here!”

Seems sweet, right?! But wait!! If you are reading this on Wednesday like we are, and you don’t have a time machine that transported you back a few days, you are missing one key picture!!! The controversial snap was of a penis-shaped waffle snack that Bethenny and her 13-year-old progeny bought together from Melbourne-based Mykiki. And now that pic is GONE!!

Late on Wednesday morning, just an hour or so ago, Bethenny deleted this pic (below) from the carousel AND turned off commenting altogether on the post:

Surprise!!!

That, uh, is a d**k! No doubt about that! And fans picked up on it immediately! Perhaps it wouldn’t be as big of a deal if Bethenny were there alone, or with other adults. But with her 13-year-old daughter in tow to grab the c*ck-shaped food, well, commenters got really angry really quickly! Here are just a few of the reactions to the phallus-shaped product that flooded in from fans before Frankel wiped the pic and cleared the comment section (below):

“Confused about the last pic and trying to set an example for your young daughter” “you are her Mom, not her bestie. Make better decisions” “Why would you post that with photos of you and your daughter!”

Oof!

Other commenters seemed to back the Skinnygirl founder, tho! After all, it was just a snack, and not a real d**k!! They argued (below):

“Bethenny I am so sorry all of these people are being haters — you’re a fantastic mother, your daughter is beautiful and these trolls just need a hug and some healing” “We have some random stores here that serve food and dessert in funny shapes. It’s funny and not that serious. Welcome to Aus B, have the best trip.” “If this bothers you, you are following the wrong person. Go clutch your pearls somewhere else. While you’re at it, find humor. Seriously, let loose and laugh a little.”

Like we said, late on Wednesday morning (U.S. time), Bethenny scrapped the d**k-adjacent pic and closed commenting on the entire photo set. She’s still been posting away with Bryn from Australia, though, like with this carousel published yesterday:

So, she’s having fun with her beloved daughter. Great! And with the deletion, she’s also maybe thinking better of showing off super suggestive snacks. What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Should she have deleted that pic?! Were fans right to call her out for it?! Or is it just a little harmless fun?? Share your takes in the comments (below)!

