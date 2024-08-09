Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Has Bethenny Frankel Moved On After Her Messy Split With Ex-Fiancé Paul Bernon? THIS Seems Like Sure Evidence! Did Bethenny Frankel Break Girl Code? Aurora Culpo Reveals When & Why Paul Bernon Dumped Her -- And SLAMS Bethenny Frankel For Leaking The News! Bethenny Frankel's SHOCKING Advice On Staying Slim! Bethenny Frankel: “The Hamptons Is Not Just For Rich People - Latinos And Black People Live There Too!” Aurora Culpo & Paul Bernon Are 'Taking A Breather' -- Because It Was Getting Too Serious?? Bethenny Frankel & Luann De Lesseps Reunite At Hamptons Party -- But Their Feud Just Got WAY WORSE! Bethenny Frankel’s Voodoo!! Bethenny Frankel Being CRINGE About Her Former Fiancee? Or Is She In The Right Here? Paul Bernon & Aurora Culpo Have ALREADY Split! So How Did Bethenny Frankel Find Out So Fast?! Bethenny Frankel SLAMS Ex-Fiancé Paul Bernon's 'Embarrassing' Romance With Aurora Culpo: 'It's Gutting' Olivia Culpo BANNED Sister Aurora From Bringing Her New Boyfriend -- Bethenny Frankel's Ex Paul Bernon -- To Wedding!

Bethenny Frankel

Wardrobe Malfunction! Bethenny Frankel Had A DISASTROUS Time At The It Ends With Us Premiere!

Wardrobe Malfunction! Bethenny Frankel Had A DISASTROUS Time At The It Ends With Us Premiere!

We’re taking a brief pause from the rumored It Ends with Us cast feud to talk about some other drama surrounding the film: Bethenny Frankel’s unfortunate wardrobe malfunction at the premiere!

Bravo alum attended the movie event in New York City this week, wearing a pink Dolce & Gabbana dress and matching pumps with a large flower detail on the heels. When Bethenny hit the red carpet for the premiere, she looked absolutely stunning! Check it out (below):

Wardrobe Malfunction! Bethenny Frankel Had A DISASTROUS Time At The <i>It Ends With Us</i> Premiere!
(c) MEGA/WENN
Wardrobe Malfunction! Bethenny Frankel Had A DISASTROUS Time At The <i>It Ends With Us</i> Premiere!
(c) MEGA/WENN

Again, the ‘fit was great! She looks AMAZING!

Related: Ryan Reynolds To Blame For Blake Lively’s Feud With Justin Baldoni, Say Fans!

But behind the scenes of this stylish look? It apparently was a complete nightmare! The 53-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the strap of her dress “came off” at the premiere. Oh no! What made the night worse? It poured outside, getting her shoes soaking wet! The rain was so bad she even had to drape a shawl over her head to protect her from the elements at one point. She said:

“I was in the rain. My shoes that are gorgeous are soaked. I can’t go out. This is why nobody takes me anywhere. It’s a freaking disaster.”

Yikes! But beyond her fashion mishap, Bethenny still had fun! As she wrote in the caption:

“PS. Blake looked beautiful and I did pass Anna Wintour by the popcorn stand & audibly gasp… she told me my Met Gala invite is in the mail & we made a date to shop together at TJ Maxx.”

Oh no! Her bag must be ruined, too — she keeps dropping names all over the place! LOLz! Take a look at her It Ends with Us premiere adventures (below):

@bethennyfrankel

About last night✨???? #fitcheck #dress #ootn #girlsnight #moviepremiere #itendswithus #blakelively #audemarspiguet @Giuseppe Zanotti @Valentino @Dolce & Gabbana

♬ original sound – Bethenny Frankel

@bethennyfrankel

It literally does end with us #blakelively #premiere #rain #paparazzi #margaritas #hotmess #umhinged

♬ original sound – Bethenny Frankel

@bethennyfrankel

El MITOTE was at the level. I sadly was NOT #unhinged #trainwreck #disaster #hotmess #margaritas #elmitote #spicy #guacamole #applepay #followme

♬ original sound – Bethenny Frankel

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Bethenny Frankel/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 09, 2024 10:27am PDT

Share This