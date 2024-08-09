Wardrobe Malfunction! Bethenny Frankel Had A DISASTROUS Time At The It Ends With Us Premiere!

We’re taking a brief pause from the rumored It Ends with Us cast feud to talk about some other drama surrounding the film: Bethenny Frankel’s unfortunate wardrobe malfunction at the premiere!

Bravo alum attended the movie event in New York City this week, wearing a pink Dolce & Gabbana dress and matching pumps with a large flower detail on the heels. When Bethenny hit the red carpet for the premiere, she looked absolutely stunning! Check it out (below):

Again, the ‘fit was great! She looks AMAZING!

Related: Ryan Reynolds To Blame For Blake Lively’s Feud With Justin Baldoni, Say Fans!

But behind the scenes of this stylish look? It apparently was a complete nightmare! The 53-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the strap of her dress “came off” at the premiere. Oh no! What made the night worse? It poured outside, getting her shoes soaking wet! The rain was so bad she even had to drape a shawl over her head to protect her from the elements at one point. She said:

“I was in the rain. My shoes that are gorgeous are soaked. I can’t go out. This is why nobody takes me anywhere. It’s a freaking disaster.”

Yikes! But beyond her fashion mishap, Bethenny still had fun! As she wrote in the caption:

“PS. Blake looked beautiful and I did pass Anna Wintour by the popcorn stand & audibly gasp… she told me my Met Gala invite is in the mail & we made a date to shop together at TJ Maxx.”

Oh no! Her bag must be ruined, too — she keeps dropping names all over the place! LOLz! Take a look at her It Ends with Us premiere adventures (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Bethenny Frankel/Instagram]