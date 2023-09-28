Bethenny Frankel Infuriates Fans By Saying Taylor Swift Put Travis Kelce 'On The Map'!

Bethenny Frankel is not done sharing her thoughts on Taylor Swift’s new romance!

For those who haven’t seen her latest pop culture hot take, the 52-year-old reality star hopped on TikTok days after Tay was seen watching rumored new boyfriend Travis Kelce score in the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday. The Real Housewives of New York City alum dragged Taylor for being “over the top,” “chumming” it up with momma Kelce, and acting like “a full football wife.” Yeesh. Clearly, she is not as obsessed with this pairing as Swifties! So what if Taylor was enthusiastic, why you gotta be so cynical about it?

Well, it appears Bethenny has moved on from going off about Taylor and switched gears to… bashing Trav…

She took to TikTok again on Wednesday night to claim that the 33-year-old pop star’s relationship with the football player “put him on the map”:

“I’ve never heard the man’s name in my life. It’s not only that she put him on the map – she drew the map, she charted the course that we’re gonna take when we utilize the map, and she took him like a claw in the arcade as a toy and put him on the map.”

Oh, Bethenny. We guess you have no football fans in your life? You’re definitely going to have a lot of angry ones in your comments now…

She then went on to emphasize that she had “never heard his name in my whole life,” adding:

“When I look at him, he looks like a guy who would be in like a crime movie like a tough Russian Albanian just has like two lines in a scene like, ‘it’s done, looks tough.’”

LOLz! That’s pretty funny. We can kinda see him getting beaten up by John Wick! But seriously, Bethenny really is just saying everything that comes into her head, isn’t she?

Ultimately, she shared with her followers that the obsession over this new relationship is her “favorite thing I’ve ever seen.” We guess the Bravolebrity had a change of heart since her first video? See the entire video (below):

Oof!

For those who’ve been on TikTok these past few days, you know football lovers have been getting very heated over the idea of anyone saying that Taylor “put him on the map.” So as you can imagine, many were flabbergasted and upset over Bethenny’s new comments! They immediately argued that Travis was already well-known, considering he’s a two-time Super Bowl champion, one of the best tight ends in the league, and has a popular podcast. Heck, he even had a reality show once! Obviously, Travis is not on the same level as Taylor — but NO ONE is! Just about anyone she dates is going to get 1,000 times more famous overnight.

Bethenny has since caught wind of the rage from her followers and wants to make it clear she was only joking! Moreover, she claimed to have been “just baiting” her fans and doing a TikTok trend. The television personality explained on Instagram Stories Thursday:

“I know some of you are mad at me, I’m sorry that I said Travis was put on the map by Taylor Swift, I know that Travis was on the football map. It’s just a joke, he’s wonderful, he’s amazing, he’s a nationally famous football star, she happens to be a global icon, so all in good fun.”

Obviously, sports fans did not catch the joke! Nor did anyone else…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop them in the comments below.

